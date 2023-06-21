Home » Swimming in the sea or in the pool, how long do you have to wait to do it after the meal? The guide to not taking risks
Health

Swimming in the sea or in the pool, how long do you have to wait to do it after the meal? The guide to not taking risks

by admin
Swimming in the sea or in the pool, how long do you have to wait to do it after the meal? The guide to not taking risks

Can you swim in the sea immediately after eating? Here are expert advice to avoid any risk.

It is difficult to stay under an umbrella during the hottest hours of the day. Trips to the sea are pleasant precisely because they allow you to cool off with a nice bath. Parents, however, have a very precise idea of ​​the times to be respected for immersing themselves in the water.

According to a belief handed down from generation to generation, in fact, it is necessary to avoid dive right after eating. The wait can be variable but, in most cases, we tend to say that it takes at least three hours to avoid any risk. The fear is that of develop severe congestion which, in the most serious cases, could even be fatal.

To this day, one wonders whether there is any truth to this warning. People, by now, are always less inclined to comply with the alleged ban. It is not uncommon to witness scenes where the children, having just taken the last bite of their sandwich, run towards the sea or the swimming pool. Is this a behavior to avoid? Or you don’t run any particular risks. Here are some useful indications to act in the best possible way and not to be caught unprepared.

What are the risks of bathing in the sea immediately after eating? Expert opinion

It must have happened to everyone, at least once in their life, to hear the terrifying warnings of a grandparent or parent about the risks associated with bath in the sea during the digestive phase. It is not easy to question such a deeply rooted belief, however, to date, according to the opinion of the experts, there is no scientific proof in favor of this thesis. In 2011, research was even published on theInternational Journal of Aquatic Research and Education which rules out a clear correlation between drowning deaths and having eaten a meal shortly before.

See also  Lifestyle: How to Stay Young and Fit Longer - A Guide by Physician Yael Adler

The risks of bathing after eating – tantasalute.it

According to Jesus Sueiro what to which you have to be careful is the thermal shock. Digestion requires a greater blood supply and, consequently, contact with cold sea water could trigger a syncope related to the sudden drop in blood pressure. The danger, therefore, concerns the possible loss of consciousness triggered by this condition.

You don’t have to be in a hurry. Before diving in, you need to take the time to get your body used to the change in temperature. For this reason, it is also useful to avoid the consumption of frozen drinks after hours spent in the scorching sun. In general, it is advisable not to make any physical effort following a large meal. If you respect these indications, you will not run any danger.

You may also like

Losing weight not working? Fat people’s brains work...

A new discovery may help detect brain tumors....

the brain becomes thinner and the connections between...

Solid conditioner: 5 sustainable products in comparison

Beware of plant-based diets: foods are highly processed...

«Matteo Di Pietro and Vito Loiacono are abroad,...

Summer sayings for WhatsApp and Insta: Cool summer...

Black skin cancer: symptoms, treatment and early detection...

Heat coming, ticks and mosquitoes are on the...

Aquarius, keep away from trouble: today’s horoscope, Wednesday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy