Swimming in the sea or in the pool, how long do you have to wait to do it after the meal? The guide to not taking risks

Can you swim in the sea immediately after eating? Here are expert advice to avoid any risk.

It is difficult to stay under an umbrella during the hottest hours of the day. Trips to the sea are pleasant precisely because they allow you to cool off with a nice bath. Parents, however, have a very precise idea of ​​the times to be respected for immersing themselves in the water.

According to a belief handed down from generation to generation, in fact, it is necessary to avoid dive right after eating. The wait can be variable but, in most cases, we tend to say that it takes at least three hours to avoid any risk. The fear is that of develop severe congestion which, in the most serious cases, could even be fatal.

To this day, one wonders whether there is any truth to this warning. People, by now, are always less inclined to comply with the alleged ban. It is not uncommon to witness scenes where the children, having just taken the last bite of their sandwich, run towards the sea or the swimming pool. Is this a behavior to avoid? Or you don’t run any particular risks. Here are some useful indications to act in the best possible way and not to be caught unprepared.

What are the risks of bathing in the sea immediately after eating? Expert opinion

It must have happened to everyone, at least once in their life, to hear the terrifying warnings of a grandparent or parent about the risks associated with bath in the sea during the digestive phase. It is not easy to question such a deeply rooted belief, however, to date, according to the opinion of the experts, there is no scientific proof in favor of this thesis. In 2011, research was even published on theInternational Journal of Aquatic Research and Education which rules out a clear correlation between drowning deaths and having eaten a meal shortly before.

According to Jesus Sueiro what to which you have to be careful is the thermal shock. Digestion requires a greater blood supply and, consequently, contact with cold sea water could trigger a syncope related to the sudden drop in blood pressure. The danger, therefore, concerns the possible loss of consciousness triggered by this condition.

You don’t have to be in a hurry. Before diving in, you need to take the time to get your body used to the change in temperature. For this reason, it is also useful to avoid the consumption of frozen drinks after hours spent in the scorching sun. In general, it is advisable not to make any physical effort following a large meal. If you respect these indications, you will not run any danger.

