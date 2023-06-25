Swimming strengthens the back – if the technique is right / If you suffer from back pain, …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Osteoarthritis, back pain or obesity: those who find it difficult or painful to move on land should prefer water sports. Because swimming helps in two ways: Because people are weightless in water, it protects cartilage, bones and joints. On the other hand, shoveling and kicking against the resistance trains almost all muscles in the body – especially the trunk muscles, i.e. abdominal, back and buttock muscles. People who spend most of their days sitting down benefit from this – provided the technology is right. The health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” provides information on what swimmers should pay attention to.

Submerge your head under water while exhaling

The ideal swimming styles for the cross are backstroke and front crawl. However, if you prefer to do breaststroke, you should definitely pay attention to the right technique to avoid tension: The body should lie horizontally from head to hip and as straight as possible in the water. To do this, keep your head in extension of your back and pull your navel inwards. This keeps your neck and back straight and your hips moving on the water surface. This works best when the head is submerged under water with a view of the bottom. Inhale as you come up and do the arm pull, exhale as you descend and follow with the leg kick. Then, while surfacing, pull your arms back towards you for the next move.

No leg scissors in brood swimming

Incorrect leg movements such as leg scissors and frog straddle should be avoided. This is how it works better: Squat both heels on your buttocks, your knees point down and are open at most shoulder-width. Turn your lower legs outwards with your feet bent and step backwards with both legs until your legs and feet are straight again.

