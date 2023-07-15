Swimming World Championships, Tocci-Marsaglia fades the Olympic pass in the 3 m synchro

The blue couple misses the last dive and is sixth. Even a fourth place would have been enough. The zero from one meter due to an error by the Milanese. China only golds

The World Championships in Fukuoka between diving and artistic swimming. Like a year ago at the World Cup in Budapest, like at the Tokyo 2021 Games, once again Giovanni Tocci and Lorenzo Marsaglia are sixth with regret: for the medal and for the Olympic pass faded by just 5 points in the last run. The two Azzurri had been second in the preliminary round naturally behind the Chinese, they went on the trampoline convinced that this Saturday would be a special one. In the first ordinary back piked by 50.40 points, they finish second like the English couple who have a real phenomenon in Jack Laugher. The Azzurri are third (98.40) after the reverse pike. After the triple and a half forward pike paid with 73.47, Azzurri quarter due also to the lower coefficient. With 71 points they worsen by 4 since the morning in the double and a half forward with 2 piked twists. The USA remain third with a margin of 7 points, the British. In the double and a half returned pike the 65 points are not confirmed due to entering the water and the blue couple slips to eighth place: the medal now seems to vanish. Finally, in the quadruple and a half ahead grouped it is not enough to have collected 77.52 with the progress of 4 from the qualifications, this was the dive of the truth for our prospects and the blue couple was unfortunately not flawless. The total of 380.97 is not enough for the podium and the Olympic pass. There are 10 points left for the podium and 5 for the pass and the great regret is that even with a fourth place the Olympic pass would have arrived given that the French already qualified as host country are third. It is the Americans Tyler Downs and Greg Duncan who take the ticket for the Games in fourth place with 385.23. China triumphs with Daoyi-Wang Zongyuan with 456.33 and a margin of 31 points (in the last dive it reached 100), silver to the British Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding at 424.62, third the French Jules Bouyer-Alexis Jandard at 389.10, fifth the Spain of Abadia-Garcia at 383.61. Tocci’s words: “We believed in it but we missed the last dive, we knew we could recover something, the competition is ruthless, a bitter taste remains in the mouth, we have to fix small details, it will be fine next time”. Marsaglia’s honesty: “At the World Cup, a mistake causes you to climb several positions”.

European silver, together with the Games, Lorenzo and Giovanni are above all friends. Marsaglia competes for Marine and Aniene, is coached by Benedetta Molaioli and after the European gold from 3 meters in 2022 he entered the dimension of champion: before him only at the time of Giorgio Cagnotto and Klaus Dibiasi in the 70s Italy had triumphed at the Europeans. – he has now entered a new dimension. He has a degree in physiotherapy and is engaged to Maria and is passionate about motorcycles and food and wine. He has a vintage bike and was back from silver in Poland in the Team Event and bronze in the meter. Tocci competes for the Army and AQA Cosenza, followed by Oscar Bertone. Captain of the blue national team, the boy from Calabria has a degree in modern literature and aims to become a university professor and to open a fish restaurant on the beach in Santa Marinella. He has the passion of the humanist. Already two Olympics, he chases the trio with Lollo.

Chinese brace from the women’s small trampoline: Lin Shin wins with 318.60 points, Li Yajie at 306.35. Bronze in the last jump for the Canadian Aranza Vazquez Montano (at 285.05), who beats the expert Canadian Pamela Ware (she also challenged Cagnotto), author of 284.40 points. The Egyptian Maha Eissa is fifth with 264.55 points, sixth Chiara Pellacani with 260.85, twelfth Elena Bertocchi 215.10. The Roman says she is “quite satisfied, I made a single mistake, in the overturned one and a half”, the same one in which the Milanese – who is returning after back surgery – fell off balance in the pre-jump of the fourth dive, situation that cost her the race when she was fighting for the bronze. Elena’s final tears, after the last place: “I was very agitated – says the Milanese about the fatal mistake -, I was nauseous and my legs were shaking, I think I made some acceptable dives, for 3 dives I was played. Maybe there was tension. Now I hope to recover for Monday’s race in sync with Chiara”.

Still a sixth place obtained by Eduard Timbretti and Sarah Di Maria (278.58 points) in the final from the synchronized mixed platform won by China with Feliong Wang-Jiaqi Zhang (339.54) on Josè Balleza-Viviana del Angel (Mes, 313.44) and on Hiroki Ito – Minami Itahashi (Gia) 305.34.

In the preliminary rounds of the Acrobatic exercise, China (236.0733) is in the lead over the USA (233.9333) and Ukraine (227.9200), Italy is ninth (197.0900), composed by Francesca Zunino, Sophie Tabbiani, Sofia Mastroianni, Isotta Sportelli, Linda Cerruti , Alessia Macchi, Marta Iacoacci, Enrica Piccoli. Italy absent in the mixed technical Duo: without Giorgio Minisini we cannot defend the title of a year ago.

