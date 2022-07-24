(Photo/Photo by reporter Huang Zhaoxiang)

Japan’s “Famitsu” released the game sales rankings in physical channels from July 11 to 17. Nintendo Switch once again “overall dominance” after the beginning of the year, and no PS5 and Xbox games can be seen on the list at all.

There is no strong new work this week, it is still dominated by old works, but players are still buying it! Capcom’s “Monster Hunter Rise + Breaking Dawn” package sold nearly 30,000 units in a week, ranking first, and the somatosensory “Nintendo Switch Sports” continued to maintain strong sales, with 21,000 units sold in a week. Second, there are already 573,000 sets in total.

The undefeated “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” once again reached the top three, and “Minecraft”, “Fitness Ring Adventure” and “Nintendo Star Super Smash Bros. Special Edition” are all still in the top 10. It has sold more than 5,000 sets in a single week, making it an enduring masterpiece.

The Top 30 rankings this time are all taken off by Switch games, highlighting the dilemma between Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox. Not only is it difficult for players to acquire next-generation consoles, but the recent best-selling works “Ayrden’s Ring” and “Romantic Tour 7” also Non-next-gen console exclusives, or lack of heavyweight IP, make it difficult for players to maintain motivation.

This week’s Top 10 games are as followsthe complete 30 can refer to the Famiton website:

1. Monster Hunter Rise + Dawn

2. Nintendo Switch Sports

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4.Minecraft

5. Kirby’s Discovery

6. Ring Fit Adventure

7.Super Smash Bros. Special Edition

8. Blood Wind Tan

9. Sacred Fire Conquering Demons Records Unparalleled Wind Flower Snow Moon

10. Assemble!Animal Crossing

