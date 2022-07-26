Home Health [Switch Sports]Switch Sports football and volleyball games have been updated with private online battle + new gameplay-Hong Kong Economic Times-Instant News Channel-Technology
“Wii Sports“, which was once a smash hit on the Nintendo game console Wii, launched the Switch version “Nintendo Switch Sports” earlier, and the first update of Switch Sports will be opened tomorrow (27th). Nintendo said that there are four major updates to Switch Sports this time, including adding the function of creating rooms, adjusting the gameplay of football and volleyball, and adding two levels of professional leagues.

After the Switch Sports update, Switch players in the soccer game:

  • You can use the leg straps to simulate the shooting action in the “1v1” and “4v4” game modes
  • And by holding the Joy-Con and swinging the wrist, triggering the sprinting, kicking, moving and jumping of the legs

Switch Sports Volleyball Update:

  • Added “Flying Back Attack” function
  • When smashing, players can move the Joy-Con left and right to control the joystick at the same time to break through the opponent’s block

Pro League Updates:

  • Open the professional league for players who have won many times in online battles. The professional league will join the “S-level” and “∞” (infinite) leagues to increase the difficulty of the game

In addition, after the Switch Sports update, a room ID has been added, allowing players to create a private room, and then share the room ID with other players for private online battles.

