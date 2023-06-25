Home » Switzerland-Italy, CM’s report cards: Tonali reigns, Bellanova is a train. Gioia Gnonto, Scalvini disappoints | Nationals
Switzerland-Italy, CM’s report cards: Tonali reigns, Bellanova is a train. Gioia Gnonto, Scalvini disappoints | Nationals

Switzerland-Italy, CM's report cards: Tonali reigns, Bellanova is a train. Gioia Gnonto, Scalvini disappoints | Nationals

Switzerland-Italy 2-3

ITALIA

Carnesecchi 6.5 – In the first half he made two important saves to leave the goal clean. However, he cannot imagine the blue collapse that cost him two goals. He can do little, he has the merit of always guaranteeing maximum safety.

Around 5.5 – His short and central clearance (!!), kicks off Switzerland’s comeback in the second half. Little determined, he is light even on the occasion of the second goal of the Swiss.

Scalvini 5,5 – He comes close to scoring twice, but dances excessively behind. Too many times he dances in defense being jumped like a pin: more is expected of him.

Pirol 6.5 – In the defensive trio, the former Inter is the most stable. Less danger passes around him, and he has the merit, albeit a great one, of putting the match down before the Azzurrini go haywire in the second half. (71′ Lovato 6 – He collects wood and tries to bring greater peace of mind to a defensive department under stress).

Bellanova 6.5 – The Bellanova train confirms the usual defects: unleashed in front, reviewable in defense. Sure, when it stings it hurts: he assists Gnonto’s goal, he also puts his foot in Parisi’s trio. In the 66th minute he devours the poker in the area by shooting wide.

Tone 7 – He can’t stand without assist. As with France he puts the ball with precision on Pirola’s head, then Bellanova action on the doubles. Even close to the free-kick goal. He directs with quality, his level is superior.

Rovella 6 – Tonali’s revealing performance casts a shadow on the Juventus player, who finds himself touching few balls dedicating himself more to recovering the ball. He clearly drops in the second half, it is no coincidence that Nicolato takes him off the field shortly after the 70th minute (71 ‘Ricci 6 – He needs his dribble and does his best in a very dirty moment of the match).

See also  To be fit even after 60, we don't spend retirement money in the gym because this simple home workout is enough

Bove 5,5 – Nicolato chooses the Roma player in place of Ricci from 1′ and the choice turns out to be not very sensible overall. Bungler, the class of 2002 does not guarantee a great filter when it would be needed in the recovery.

Parisi 6,5 – If the Empoli full-back plays like this, Udogie will be in trouble. He scores on a rather sensational mistake by Blum, he proves to be concrete and with the right personality. Of course, on Amdouni’s 2-3 he could have done much better.

Gnonto 7 – He scores a bomber goal, and it’s the simplest thing in his game. He commits himself, chases, helps the team. Loaded by the net, the first in the Under 21s, he also tries the great goal twice, narrowly missing it. He collapses in the second half (71 ‘Colombo 5.5 – he chases and devours a good opportunity from a corner)
Pilgrims 5.5 – Gnonto’s great performance overshadows the ex Genoa, who scored on his debut against France. He stands out for a header from a corner, then gives way to Cancellieri at the start of the second half. (46′ Cancellieri 5 – Nicolato puts him in and it’s not clear why. He starts badly by slipping on the occasion of Imeri’s goal, then doesn’t hold back a ball to let the team breathe. His substitution in full stoppage time in favor of Cambiaghi is emblematic) .

SWISS

Saipi 5.5; Blum 4.5 (46′ Males 5); Stergiou 5, Burch 4.5 (Vouilloz sv), Omeragic 5.5; Sohm 5; Imeri 6.5 (86′ Van Moos sv), Rieder 6, Jashari 5.5, Ndoye 6 (90′ Stojilkovic sv); Amdouni 6.5

