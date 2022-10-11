A swollen belly is a symptom and a nuisance that millions of people around the world live with. Let’s see what its causes may be.

It happens to many people in life to start suffering from a small stomach ailment: a swollen belly. Here, it often comes to think when such a symptom occurs, that we are faced with a real pathology.

It is not quite so, in the first place because having a swollen belly, in most cases it is simply one of the symptoms with which our body warns us that something it’s not working in our digestive system.

Swollen belly, how to understand if it can be a symptom of food intolerance

It is also a swelling that may have even a simple anxiolytic cause, and which in simple terms manifests itself as a real stress disorder. And even if many underestimate these symptoms a little, there are many people in the world who live with this small disorder, in some cases without ever even being able to find a real organic cause. A sedentary lifestyle can also become a decisive factor in developing a swollen belly, as well as a habitual and excessive consumption of alcohol.

Other times, however, the swollen belly becomes a clear symptom of the fact that our body suffers from some food intolerance. And when this is the case, symptoms begin immediately after lunch. In fact, not everyone knows that foods and fruit such as bananas and cereals contain very resistant starches within them, capable of proving a swollen belly as a symptom.

Sometimes a swollen belly appears as one of the main symptoms of Crohn’s disease

Often this is a clear warning sign even for some rarer diseases, such as Chron’s disease, which tends to affect the entire digestive system, or in some cases, exclusively the intestine. What to do to try to eliminate or at least alleviate this disorder? The first piece of advice is to try to drink more, because a swollen belly often also presents itself as a symptom of the water retention of our body.

The organism in fact at a certain point begins to go into difficulty, no longer being able to dispose of toxins in the right amount, and drinking more water than usual helps to purify even within a plan of days. Then there are natural remedies used for centuries, such as fennel tea, which has always been considered a real panacea for those with a swollen stomach.

Men are more likely than women to develop this symptom if they start eating poorly

Then men, compared to women, they are much more exposed to this danger the moment they begin to have an incorrect diet which lasts over time, especially when you begin to age. Both sodas and alcoholic beverages, for example, tend to cause abdominal tension much more easily in men.

Then there is a lesser known aspect that can cause a swollen belly: chew food a little it slows down the entire digestive process making it much easier to have stomach problems.