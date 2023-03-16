A swollen belly is a very common ailmentat least once in a lifetime it will have happened to anyone.

It is a very annoying disorder and not only on an aesthetic level. You feel very tired, in a bad mood and certainly not energetic.

What can be the causes?

The causes that cause a swollen belly are many and of different nature. The gas present in the digestive tract can generally come from two sources: the ingested air and the gas produced by the intestinal bacterial flora.

It is usually expelled through the mouth and anus but often and I would add, many suffer from swelling and meteorism.

Abdominal bloating can be caused by gastrointestinal disorders or diseases but even individuals without any health problems can present it and in this case we will talk about functional swelling.

The abdominal distension is commonly associated with:

constipation

intolerances that cause digestive problems and a consequent fermentation in the intestine where excess air will be produced. (Lactose intolerance is one of the most frequent).

in gastritis

the irritable bowel syndrome

the proliferation of bacteria in the small intestine

in women, hormonal factors such as premenstrual syndrome and menopause (enzymatic alterations and water retention can make digestion more difficult)

alterations of the intestinal bacterial flora (responsible for the fermentation of digestive residues) can cause swelling both directly, by producing gas, and indirectly, by promoting chronic inflammation.

They can lead to the production of more gas thus generating bloating due to alterations in digestive and absorption capacities, for example poor digestion due to pancreatic insufficiency or even a malabsorption associated with celiac disease or carbohydrates (FODMAPs)

The slow emptying of the gallbladder which slows down the functioning of all the digestive organs making possible the accumulation of gas between the stomach and intestines (bloating).

psychological and emotional issues

psychosomatic stress

an unbalanced diet, eating too much and too quickly with incorrect or too fast chewing, thus ingesting air, is also a factor to keep under control.

poor hydration, alcohol and smoking abuse, excessive fiber intake and the use of antibiotics, antidepressants, gastroprotectants, anti-inflammatories can be other causes of abdominal swelling.

Symptoms of abdominal bloating

A swollen belly occurs when, inside the stomach or intestines, more gas accumulates than necessary. The swelling can be localized both in the stomach area and below the navel.

It manifests itself with the typical prominence of the belly and lower abdomen in the hours following a meal.

You may feel a sensation of:

tension in the stomach and intestines

muscle tension

meteorism

difficult digestion

eructations

discomfort or even abdominal pain

flatulence

expansion of the abdomen especially after meals with a feeling of fullness

tiredness

exhaustion

mood drop

Remedies for swollen belly

Often, when abdominal swelling is complained of, irritable bowel syndrome or functional dyspepsia (i.e. problems of indigestion not associated with a specific pathology) are the basis.

The cures for this problem are based precisely on targeted and appropriate treatments in order to alleviate these two ailments. But before taking medicines it is certainly important and fundamental to act on lifestyle, modifying any dysfunctional habits.

Sometimes, for example, act on your diet it is even sufficient to solve the problem.

To counter meteorism it is essential stimulate liver function i.e. the liver!

We must promote rapid emptying of the gallbladder so as to facilitate intestinal transit and deflate the belly. A balanced diet and above all built with specific pairings for this condition and obviously personalized will lead to the achievement of this goal! We will talk about it specifically in the next article but, in the meantime, I leave you some very effective remedy that you can try to use!

There’s a’soothing and anti-meteoritic action very important and aids digestion.

Boil a teaspoon of fennel seeds for 5 minutes and consume it warm without sweetening it. For example, you can combine it for breakfast with well toasted bread with extra virgin olive oil!

This pairing has a great effect anti-swelling and laxative thanks to the action of fennel and extra virgin olive oil.

Wash two bay leaves and immerse them in a glass of cold water which you will then boil for 2/3 minutes.

has a powerful anti-meteoric action, antispasmodic and therefore pain reliever. Consume it warm without sweetening, as sugars increase fermentation.

For example, accompany your lunch with a centrifuge based on ginger, lemon, celery and fennel as it has a strong disinfectant and anti-meteoritic power.

Under the advice of a trusted professional, substances that reduce intestinal gas (dimethicone, charcoal, alpha-galactositase), lactic ferments can be taken if necessary probiotics and prebioticsmolecules that increase gastrointestinal motility (prokinetics).

There are also gods natural remedies very effective which, under the supervision of a trusted professional, can be integrated if he deems it appropriate: they are extracts of some herbs such as Melissa officinalis, peppermint, Fumaria officinalis.

What is best to avoid if you suffer from abdominal swelling?

We specify that entire classes of foods should certainly not be eliminated, unless the specialist deems it necessary, but it is instead necessary and important to learn how to insert and combine them correctly in one’s diet!

In general it would be good to limit for example:

FODMAPs, i.e. some sugars that we usually group under this heading:

fermentable (carbohydrates), oligosaccharides (which we find for example in legumes), disaccharides (such as lactose), monosaccharides (such as fructose), polyols (food sweeteners).