Swollen belly? Here are the vegetables to absolutely avoid

A swollen belly is a problem that affects many people. Here’s how to get rid of them by knowing which vegetables to categorically avoid.

A swollen belly can be difficult to eradicate, especially in most cases the foods that favor this condition are not known. Often, people end up consuming all vegetables without knowing that there are certain types that are best avoided.

Some vegetables, in fact, end up exacerbating the problem in question, making it worse. Consequently, it is good to investigate the matter further, revealing which foods to avoid if you intend to say goodbye to a swollen belly in no time. These are tips that will certainly help you to consume a food in a more conscious way that is not always recommended in one’s diet. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bloated belly, avoid the problem by avoiding some vegetables

As mentioned, vegetables are not always health ally. In particular, some types of vegetables end up causing the swollen belly, causing all the inconvenience of the case. Consequently, it is good to know which ones to avoid in order to say goodbye to the problem that afflicts millions of Italians.

To begin with, in the list we cannot fail to mention the eggplant, since they are distinguished by the high content of solanine. This is capable of causing irritation of the gastric mucosa, which ultimately ends up increasing the feeling of bloating. In particular, experts recommend avoiding the peel. Then there’s the cauliflower, which due to the purine content is not recommended for people suffering from irritable bowel. The reason lies in the fact that the substance ends up making the problem worse, and therefore causing swelling and all the symptoms of the case.

The same goes for i broccoli, which due to the high intake of fibers end up fermenting, making digestion slower. The result is that some symptoms increase, such as abdominal swelling, meteorism and constipation. In the list, the artichokes, which are distinguished by the fact that they tend to ferment inside the intestine, causing very annoying symptoms which also include abdominal swelling. Not to mention that, even in this case, this vegetable ends up slowing down digestion.

In the light of what has just been said, therefore, it is advisable to avoid or in any case strongly limit the consumption of these vegetables. The risk is in fact linked to the possible worsening of one’s condition ending up suffering from abdominal swelling as well as other symptoms connected to it such as, for example, a general feeling of heaviness, pain, tiredness and flatulence. In any case, let us never forget to contact our doctor for particular problems related to our health and well-being.