Swollen legs: what are the causes of edema? | > – Guide

Status: 06/12/2023 09:35 a.m Water retention (oedema) is not always harmless: Common causes of swollen legs are diseases of the heart, veins and kidneys. If thrombosis is suspected, immediate action should be taken.

The fact that legs and feet swell doesn’t sound so bad at first. Especially in summer, many people suffer from “fat feet” after a long day. But the swelling can also have serious causes – especially if it occurs suddenly, on one side or over a long period of time.

Cause Heart: Disturbed pumping function

If the pumping function of the heart is disturbed, the blood in the vessels is no longer transported sufficiently. There is a backlog in the blood vessels, which can reach into the small vessels in the legs and feet. Due to the increased pressure in the vessels, liquid escapes into the surrounding tissue and leads to water retention (oedema).

In people with heart failure, swollen legs are a clear sign that the medication is not working properly or that the heart’s pumping function has further deteriorated. In addition to medication for heart failure, a lot of exercise helps against the swelling of the legs. That is why sport plays a very central role in rehabilitation.

Cause veins: If thrombosis is suspected, go to the doctor immediately

If only one leg is swollen and there is sudden pain, perhaps also noticeable reddening of the skin, these are the typical signs of a thrombosis. A blood vessel in the leg is blocked by a blood clot, which acutely impedes the flow of blood. This leads to a back pressure and swelling of the affected leg.

In the case of a thrombosis, rapid treatment is required so that part of the clot does not break loose, is washed into the lungs and triggers a life-threatening pulmonary embolism there. People with varicose veins have a particularly high risk of thrombosis.

Cause Kidneys: Foamy urine is a warning sign

Swollen legs are also a typical symptom of kidney disease. Above all, if there is also foamy urine, they indicate a so-called nephrotic syndrome. In this kidney disease, the protein filter in the kidneys is defective and excessive amounts of protein are excreted in the urine. In addition, a lot of fluid accumulates in the body – especially in the legs and feet, but also in other areas. Nephrotic syndrome is usually caused by inflammatory reactions due to an autoimmune disease such as rheumatism.

Cause Obesity: Lymphedema poses a further risk

In people who are significantly overweight, the fat in the abdomen presses on the large vena cava and thus impedes the return flow of blood to the heart. In addition, fat cells anywhere in the body can lead to congestion problems and water leakage into the tissues. This in turn can overwhelm the lymphatic system. For this reason, overweight people often have lymphedema, which if left untreated can even lead to leg ulcers.

Lymphedema: Not to be confused with lipedema

Those affected should do everything possible to reduce their excess pounds. Since very few people can do this on their own, the help of a nutritionist can be very helpful, who can recommend a strategy for sustainable weight loss tailored to the individual health and social situation. However, lymphedema should not be confused with what is known as lipedema, a fat distribution disorder that causes uncontrolled accumulation of fat, particularly in the legs, hips, buttocks and, in some cases, the arms.

Cause Heat: Body regulates temperature

If swollen legs only occur in summer after a long day, this can also have a completely harmless cause: the body tries to keep its temperature constant. To do this, it widens the blood vessels when it is hot outside. Because the blood is literally standing in the vessels, legs and hands can swell slightly in the heat.

Swollen legs: what to do yourself?

There are several home remedies you can use to provide relief if the causes of leg swelling are harmless.

Regular exercise: People who stand or sit a lot should exercise their calf muscles in particular, as this also strengthens the veins. Simple exercises such as walking, climbing stairs, standing on tiptoe or gentle stretching, which also improve blood circulation, help here.

Elevating the legs relieves stress and supports blood flow in the legs. Blood and fluid are removed and the legs can swell again. Compression stockings put pressure on the veins in the legs, making it easier for them to transport blood back to the heart.

If needed, cooling treatments such as cold compresses or a cold foot bath can also provide temporary relief.

Treading in alternately cold and warm water regulates blood flow and promotes blood circulation.

A healthy diet helps fight obesity. A high-fat, high-calorie diet exacerbates the condition.

