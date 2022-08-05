Remember the story of Genoveffa and Anastasia, the bad sisters who had a hard time putting on their shoes on prom night unlike Cinderella. Well, if your ankles swellas it can happen for the great heat especially in the evening, remember that prevention must begin in the morning.

To prevent swollen feet, itchiness and the pain associated with these problems, aqua aerobics is ideal, even in the countryside. Practicing walks and small jumps in the water, capable of giving strength and tone to the circulation of veins, capillaries and lymphatic vessels, helps to keep the system in better shape. But don’t forget that sometimes swelling legs and symptoms can indicate something more important, especially in the elderly. So, remember the importance of having a medical check-up when necessary.

What happens if their legs swell and who risks more

What are the “keys” of venous insufficiency, which perhaps begins with swelling, can go through inexplicable tingling, to reach a heaviness that is difficult to control? To help us is above all the anatomy. Unlike arteries, veins do not have a highly developed muscle layer. Indeed, their wall is very thin and often the valves that are inside them are unable to “compensate” for the effort. Result: the liquid tends to escape from the vessels, through the capillaries and to settle. And the feet, inexorably, “swell” at the ankles.

It is women who risk the most, and not only as a legacy of pregnancy but for a fundamentally weaker venous structure than men which also leads them to risk more varicose veins. In fact, swelling of the ankles can affect almost 40 percent of the adult female population, even between the ages of 35-40, especially near the menstrual cycle or when you are close to a heat source for a long time, for example on the beach. Let me be clear: those who face this problem often also have a stasis of the lymphatic vessels: these are not able to drain the liquid that accumulates because the veins are unable to “retain” it in the blood.

But be careful: up to this point we have described a very common situation in these periods of great heat and requests for refreshment, it is necessary to make sure that the problem does not arise from more serious situations. It can happen especially in the elderly, who may also manifest signs of in this way heart failure.

All this starting from one fact: chronic venous disease is the third most common pathology after allergies and hypertension, yet only one in three people know they are ill and follow a lifestyle and suitable drug therapies, which must be implemented early even before dilated capillaries appear on the legs, to prevent the dreaded complications, such as varicose veins, thrombophlebitis and highly disabling ulcers.

Countermeasures useful for everyone

Moving in the water helps: in this habitat the environmental pressure in which the legs move decreases, with improvement of the conditions of blood circulation. What if we are in the countryside? Walking or taking a short bike ride can also help. But with intelligence: for those who have difficulty there must be the right compression on the calves, to help the blood to rise.

For this experts advise the use of elastic stockings: those who often have swollen feet should focus on a compression of at least 70 deniers, even if the choice must always be indicated by the doctor. But be careful: clothing and habits, and not just socks, also play their part. If it is true that the thrust from below is useful, remember that “up” that is in the abdomen, the pressure must drop. No to shorts and tight and tight pants, watch out for belts that can block too much, also watch out for food.

It must be that the intestine you do not become “lazy” (also for this the movement is useful). A lot of fiber and a lot of water are the basis of well-being in this sense. What matters is that the abdominal pressure is not too high and therefore forces the blood inside the veins to be more propelled. Otherwise, the risk of the ankles swelling obviously goes up.