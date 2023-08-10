Sylvester Stallone reveals which diet he used to get 2.8% body fat

Muscles like steel, a body on which not an ounce of fat seems tangible – that’s how Sylvester Stallone appears in each of his now eight “Rocky” films. In fact, the 77-year-old world star told the Wall Street Journal that he had reduced his body fat percentage to 2.8 percent for every shoot. For comparison: A healthy woman has a body fat percentage of about 20 percent. In a man, from about 10 percent, all six “packages” of the six-pack are visible.

Stallone: ​​I only ate tuna. My memory was gone.”

The “Wall Street Journal” reports that in order to keep his body fat percentage extremely low, Stallone adhered to a very strict diet, despite multiple hell training sessions every day. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that protein was at the forefront of his meals. But he also consumed a small amount of complex carbohydrates. The latter slowly and constantly provided the body with exactly the energy it needed for training – and not a bit more.

Specifically, Stallone ate two small oatmeal cookies and a handful of brown rice for breakfast, with which he drank – believe it or not – ten cups of coffee. While the low carbs and high caffeine allowed him to train hard, Stallone ate protein for the rest of the day.

“I only ate tuna,” Stallone says. “My memory was gone, completely gone. I suffered from all sorts of physical impairments.” He didn’t even remember his phone number at the time.

Carbohydrate deficiency can be dangerous

Strictly speaking, what was necessary for Stallone’s job is not healthy. The memory lapses that Stallone experienced are signs of a large calorie and carbohydrate deficit that greatly increases the risk of injury while exercising.

Carbohydrates are the brain’s preferred source of energy. In the course of a prolonged lack of carbohydrates, the body can adapt to burning more fat and gaining energy from the by-products of this burning. However, this form of energy production is less efficient for the brain than carbohydrate metabolism.

In addition, competitive athletes in particular benefit from supplying their bodies with moderate amounts of quickly usable energy in the form of starch and sugars.

Stallone paid a heavy price for his stellar career – but remains positive

Stallone told the Wall Street Journal that during his 50-year career he subjected his body to inhumane abuse. Five back surgeries, two shoulder surgeries, three neck stiffening surgeries, knee surgeries on both sides are just a few of the consequences of this life.

In order to protect his body, he has now switched from conventional weightlifting to cable pull exercises. And he now uses another trick to keep fit: “I wear headbands, a top hat, cowboy hats, just to break the doldrums,” says Stallone. “It’s really hard to train alone.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

