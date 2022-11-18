Don’t be fooled by the ID card. Sylvester Stallone is 76 years old but his physical form is enviable and it is due to his dedication to sports. Sly goes to the gym six times a week and also trains twice a day and focuses especially on the arms, trapezius and shoulders. Obviously he trains the whole body hard and his routine can never be missing heavy squats and deadlifts with minimal breaks between sets. Thanks to her training method, the Hollywood star manages to lose fat and build muscle mass at the same time. Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning she dedicates them to chest, back and abs while the afternoon shoulders and arms. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning focuses on calves and legs.