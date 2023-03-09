Low cholesterolcompared to high cholesterol, can often be underestimated, however it represents an important health issue from don’t neglect. HDL cholesterol, for example, must have medium-high levels in the blood to ensure good health. When cholesterol levels are too low, our body begins to exhibit a series of symptoms that can be indicative of more serious health problems. In this article we will explore the causes and symptoms of hypocholesterolemiato better understand how to monitor our cardiovascular health.

What is hypocholesterolemia?

I low cholesterol symptoms they are not very evident, unlike what happens in cases of hypercholesterolemia. Consequently, only specific blood tests can indicate this pathological condition.

It is a metabolic disorder characterized by low concentrations of cholesterol in the blood. Talk about hypocholesterolemia when blood cholesterol levels fall below 130 mg/dl.

Symptoms of low cholesterol

What does low cholesterol involve?

Having low LDL cholesterol involves the following symptoms:

diarrhea;

fat in stool;

vomit;

abdominal distension;

coordination disorders;

loss of balance.

Also low LDL leads to a deficiency of fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. This condition can produce negative effects on eye health.

Cause dell’ipocolesterolemia

Low cholesterol levels can be the indicator of some diseases:

hyperthyroidism;

celiac disease;

liver disease;

leukemia;

other forms of cancer.

The signs of low HDL cholesterol are:

corneal opacification;

deposition of fat under the skin;

loss of protein in the urine

Hypocholesterolemia is also a consequence of depression. Furthermore, the values ​​can decrease by taking some types of drugs, such as, for example, those to lower statins.

Risks of hypocholesterolemia

Cholesterol levels too low are associated with an increase in deaths caused by cancer, respiratory diseases, depression. This is only a hypothesis and there is no mathematical certainty yet.

What is certain is that too low blood cholesterol values ​​are a sign that something is wrong with your health.

Cholesterol, in fact, is essential for the well-being of the organism, provided that it is not too high.

Foods to treat and prevent low cholesterol

I low cholesterol remedies include a lifestyle review: movement and proper nutrition.

An integration with inositol, i.e. vitamin B7, which is important for guaranteeing liver detoxification, may be indicated by your doctor.

It is also very important to eat, before each meal, a piece of fruit oh you vegetables raw.

It is an action that allows you to regulate the metabolism of cholesterol and is very effective especially in children.

It is important to integrate your diet with these foods:

avena;

beans;

olive oil;

garlic;

onions;

almonds;

nights;

carrots;

bodies;

strawberries;

oily fish;

cereals rich in soluble fiber.

Sport also helps raise good cholesterol. The ideal activities are:

corsa;

cycling;

cross country skiing;

dance;

I swim;

volleyball;

brisk walk.

We have understood that even in the case of cholesterol, balance is needed. It is true that high cholesterol is bad for you, but as we have seen, having it too low is not a good sign either.