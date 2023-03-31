Things
What does bipolar disorder mean?
Il bipolar disordero bipolar disorderis a mental health problem, characterized by extreme mood changes: it is characteristic of the bipolar patient, in fact, to alternate manic or hypomanic episodes, in which the mood is abnormally high, with moments of depressionin which the mood is low.
The latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM 5) acknowledges the existence of at least four forms of bipolar disorder:
- bipolar disorder type 1;
- bipolar disorder type 2;
- Cyclothymic disorder (or cyclothymia);
- Drug- or substance-induced bipolar disorder.
The bipolar subject may experience mood swings one to several times during a year; it is not the number of episodes that counts, but the emotional swing from low to high mood, with euphoria, high energy levels, irritability and irresponsible behavior.
Bipolar Disorder Type 1
presents a bipolar disorder type 1 the person who alternates between at least one manic episode and one hypomanic or major depressive episode during his or her life.
The manic episode is such that it could be inducing psychosis.
Type 1 bipolar disorder is often associated with violent behavior, alcohol abuse, suicide, impaired work performance.
The hypomanic episode or major depression may appear shortly after the manic episode or weeks to months later.
In the eventual period between a manic episode and a hypomanic or major depressive episode, the patient is usually well and leads an apparently normal life.
Most people are in their teens and early 20s when bipolar disorder appears; virtually all patients with bipolar 1 disorder experienced their first abnormal episodes within the first 50 years of life.
How long does a manic episode last?
Without treatment, a manic episode in a person with bipolar 1 disorder could last from a few days to several months; the symptoms tend to last a few weeks.
Bipolar Disorder Type 2
presents a bipolar disorder type 2 the subject who alternates, throughout his life, at least one episode of major depression still hypomanic episodebut has never had manic episodes or mixed episodes.
Bipolar disorder type 2 is not a milder form of bipolar disorder type 1; make your own diagnosis.
In bipolar disorder type 2, depression tends to dominate, in the sense that patients experience depressive symptoms for longer than hypomanic symptoms.
Depression can occur soon after the hypomanic episode and some time after.
Some patients alternate episodes without pausing; others, on the other hand, experience periods of stability, in which they seem to be fine.
How long does the Hypomanic Episode last?
Without treatment, a manic episode in a person with bipolar 2 disorder could last from a few days to several months; the symptoms tend to last a few weeks.
cyclothymia
Suffers from cyclothymiao I disturb cyclothymicthe subject who, for a period of time of at least two years (for adults), alternates periods with symptoms of moderate depression with periods with hypomanic episode symptoms, which is also lessened.
Over the two years, the patient may have moments of mood stabilitybut these never exceed two months.
Mood swings usually occur suddenly and unpredictably.
Cyclothymia is less serious of the bipolar variants of type 1 and type 2: depression never presents the connotations of the major form (the same goes for hypomanic episodes).
In 15-50% of cases, cyclothymia progresses to bipolar disorder type 1 or 2.
How long do depressive and hypomanic episodes last?
Depressive and hypomanic episodes can last from a few days to a few weeks; the trend is towards the short term.
Drug or Substance Induced Bipolar Disorder
Suffers from drug- or substance-induced bipolar disorder experiencing manic/hypomanic episodes and/or depressive episodes, either after taking certain drugs or substances, or because of a withdrawal syndrome (due to deprivation of a drug or substance).
For the diagnosis, it is very important that the manic and depressive symptoms appeared during or shortly after the intake of the offending substances (or during the withdrawal syndrome) and that these substances are capable of producing the aforementioned symptoms.
Among the substances and drugs potentially capable of inducing a clinical bipolar picture, the following are highlighted in particular:
Symptoms
Symptoms Manic and Hypomanic Episode
The symptoms of manic and hypomanic episodes are very similar, but in the first case they are much more evident (this is because mania is something more severe thanhypomania).
The list of typical events includes:
- Exaggerated feeling of happiness and well-being (euphoria);
- Abnormal optimism;
- Extreme self-esteem;
- Extreme talkativeness (talks more than normal);
- Poor judgment, which can even lead the patient to make dangerous gestures or risky choices for their own safety;
- Quick thinking;
- Agitated or irritable behaviors;
- Tendency to excessive physical activity;
- Unusual and inexplicable willingness to achieve certain results;
- Poor need for sleep;
- Tendency to distraction;
- Inability to concentrate properly.
Remember that at least 3 of the above symptoms must be present to speak of a manic or hypomanic episode.
Symptoms Episode Depression
Depressive symptoms have such an influence in people’s lives that they can condition social and sentimental relationships, the workplace and the school environment.
In the bipolar patient, the possible manifestations of depression are:
- Sadness, hopelessness and a sense of emptiness;
- Cry;
- Irritability (especially in younger people);
- Loss of interest in all those activities, which usually represent an enjoyable or appreciated pastime;
- Weight changes;
- Nocturnal sleep disturbances (e.g. insomnia or excessive sleepiness);
- Lethargy;
- Feeling of worthlessness or guilt;
- Restlessness;
- Feeling tired and lack of energy;
- Slowness in doing things;
- Feeling useless and having senses of shots for no reason;
- Concentration problems;
- Suicidal thoughts.
Also in this case, it should be remembered that at least 3 of the aforementioned symptoms must be present to speak of a depressive episode.
