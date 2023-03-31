Bipolar Disorder Type 1

presents a bipolar disorder type 1 the person who alternates between at least one manic episode and one hypomanic or major depressive episode during his or her life. The manic episode is such that it could be inducing psychosis. Type 1 bipolar disorder is often associated with violent behavior, alcohol abuse, suicide, impaired work performance. The hypomanic episode or major depression may appear shortly after the manic episode or weeks to months later.

In the eventual period between a manic episode and a hypomanic or major depressive episode, the patient is usually well and leads an apparently normal life. Most people are in their teens and early 20s when bipolar disorder appears; virtually all patients with bipolar 1 disorder experienced their first abnormal episodes within the first 50 years of life. How long does a manic episode last? Without treatment, a manic episode in a person with bipolar 1 disorder could last from a few days to several months; the symptoms tend to last a few weeks.

Bipolar Disorder Type 2

presents a bipolar disorder type 2 the subject who alternates, throughout his life, at least one episode of major depression still hypomanic episodebut has never had manic episodes or mixed episodes. Bipolar disorder type 2 is not a milder form of bipolar disorder type 1; make your own diagnosis. In bipolar disorder type 2, depression tends to dominate, in the sense that patients experience depressive symptoms for longer than hypomanic symptoms. Depression can occur soon after the hypomanic episode and some time after.

Some patients alternate episodes without pausing; others, on the other hand, experience periods of stability, in which they seem to be fine. How long does the Hypomanic Episode last? Without treatment, a manic episode in a person with bipolar 2 disorder could last from a few days to several months; the symptoms tend to last a few weeks.

Drug or Substance Induced Bipolar Disorder

Suffers from drug- or substance-induced bipolar disorder experiencing manic/hypomanic episodes and/or depressive episodes, either after taking certain drugs or substances, or because of a withdrawal syndrome (due to deprivation of a drug or substance). For the diagnosis, it is very important that the manic and depressive symptoms appeared during or shortly after the intake of the offending substances (or during the withdrawal syndrome) and that these substances are capable of producing the aforementioned symptoms. Among the substances and drugs potentially capable of inducing a clinical bipolar picture, the following are highlighted in particular: