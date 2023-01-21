Apprehension in Spain for those who go from hair salon. The ringworm, contagious disease, is spreading fast. There isn’t a newspaper that doesn’t mention it. And dermatologists are sounding the alarm: it is a real outbreak. So much so that for two years there has been an increase in cases of fungal infections of the scalp. There would be at least 107 cases already confirmed. To sanction it the study published in the journal Actas Dermo-Sifiliográficas.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Viagra is also good for the heart: it reduces the rate of death from heart disease by about 39%

What is ringworm

Ringworm, or tinea captite, is a highly contagious disease. Essentially it is a fungus that mainly affects children from six months to 12 years of age. Symptoms of infection include itching, peeling of the area, hair loss and sometimes inflammation, suppuration, pain or fever.

Because the cases are increasing

Among the hypotheses put forward by the authors of the study there is one that relies on tendency of young people to go to the hairdresser very often. But also the type of cut: “scaled” (therefore also the double cut) or shaved on the nape. Factors that “could have favored the spread of ringworm through infected electric razors.” The key, therefore, would be the hygiene of hairdressers. “Contaminated shaving material is likely to be shared among the different customers of some hairdressers who do not heed the material disinfection regulations.”

Ringworm has begun to run through youthful environments: an investigation by Spanish dermatologists has collected an outbreak associated with hairdressers, with more than a hundred cases among adolescents who cut their hair by degrading and shaving https://t.co/GTTkymGntZ — THE COUNTRY (@el_pais) January 19, 2023

Ringworm symptoms

The most common symptoms are usually:

intense itching

flaking of the area and hair loss, leaving highly visible balding spots in the affected region

round patches of scaly or inflamed skin where hair has broken off on or near the scalp

slowly enlarging patches with small black dots where the hair falls out

brittle or brittle hair that is easily broken or pulled out

sensitive or painful areas on the scalp

in some cases, inflammation, suppuration, pain and fever may also occur.

How ringworm spreads and how to avoid it

The infection occurs by direct contact between the spores of the fungus and the scalp of the affected person. Reason why the focus is on electric razors, identified as the cause of the outbreak. According to experts, early diagnosis is essential to be able to start treatment quickly before symptoms worsen. As soon as the first signs are detected, it is advisable to go to a dermatological clinic to confirm the diagnosis and be able to establish a treatment, which exists specifically for this fungus and is highly effective.

Do you look at your phone in bed as soon as you wake up? The neurologist: «Anxiety and stress increase. These are the symptoms to watch out for.”