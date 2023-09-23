symptoms and how to protect yourself – breaking latest news

by Maria Giovanna Faiella

According to the data available to date, the newly formulated vaccines, available in our country since October, also present a good response against this variant

The Sars-CoV-2 (EG.5) «Eris» variant is confirmed as the most widespread in Italy, according to the latest available data, i.e. weekly bulletin on Covid-19 monitoring, released on 22 September by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) and referring to the week 14-20 September. The report notes “a predominance of sequences attributable to EG.5”, reaching 34.2%. And, according to recent experimental studies, among the variants, Eris would be the most resistant to antibodies. What does it mean? Is Eris just more contagious or even more dangerous?

What it is and why it is under observation

Eris is part of the large Omicron family, in particular it is “daughter” of the Omicron XBB variant. In August the World Health Organization (WHO) had classified it as a “variant of interest” to be kept under observation even though it had assessed the risk to public health as “low”.

Recent experimental studies indicate that it would be a variant that is more resistant to antibodies, i.e. capable of escaping, more than other variants, the defenses generated both by previous infections and by vaccination, by virtue of a particular mutation, F456L, which occurred at the protein level Spike of the virus.

The symptoms of Eris

How does Eris manifest itself? Patients who contract the infection present symptoms similar to those of the previous Omicron subvariants, therefore mainly upper respiratory tract disorders, such as:

sore throat,

dry cough,

congestion or runny nose,

heachache,

feeling of fatigue,

muscle and joint pain.

Adapted vaccines also effective against Eris

How to protect yourself from the Eris variant? In the report released on 22 September by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, clarification is made: «Although data obtained experimentally have shown that the F456L mutation (which characterizes the profile of the spike protein of EG.5) is capable of decreasing the binding with neutralizing antibodies against XBB.1.5, the data available to date show that the newly formulated vaccines, based on XBB.1.5, also present a good response against EG.5.1″.

The adapted vaccines approved by the European Union – which will also be available in Italy from October – also protect against circulating strains, including Eris, recently clarified Emer Cooke, director of the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, which has added: «The pandemic is over but the virus is still a threat to those at risk, therefore people over 65, those with precarious health conditions and pregnant women must get vaccinated».

Who needs to protect themselves

The Minister of Health also reiterated that the priority is to protect elderly and frail people in an interview with Corriere on 22 September: «Our attention, both in this phase and in the following one, which will begin next week with the vaccination – said Orazio Schillaci – is aimed at older people, at fragile people who, if infected by the virus, may perhaps develop a more aggressive form”.

Meanwhile, the national communication campaign “More informed, more protected” has started, promoted by Federcentri APS, Association of Centers for the Elderly, to raise awareness among people over 65 of the importance of adopting correct behaviors to prevent the spread of Covid -19 and protect your health. The campaign is developed through a cycle of 50 conferences at social centers for the elderly throughout the country (Who the list).

