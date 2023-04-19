symptoms and what to do

L’hypertensionalso commonly calledhigh pressure‘, is a condition characterized by high blood pressure within the arteries.

A often silent conditionas also demonstrated by an important work published on The Lancet (2021) in which 1,201 international studies conducted from 1990 to 2019 are analysed, with 104 million participants aged 30-79 and data from 184 countries around the world. The study showed that as many as 41% of women and 51% of men suffering from hypertension were unaware of it, with even serious risks to their health.

We therefore asked the cardiology specialist of the Casa di Cura La Madonnina, Dr. Angelo Ancona, and the cardiologist specialist of the Casa di Cura La Madonnina and the Interventional Cardiology and Hemodynamics Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, dr. Marco Bruno Maria Ancona, to explain better how hypertension is recognized and how it is treated.

Blood pressure and hypertension

Starting from a small premise, as the Ministry of Health recalls, Blood pressure is the force exerted by the blood against the walls of the arteries. It is conventionally measured in millimeters of mercury mmHg (the first equipment for its measurement consisted, in fact, of a mercury column) which quantify:

systolic blood pressure (maximum) : exercised when the heart contracts to pump blood;

: exercised when the heart contracts to pump blood; diastolic blood pressure (minimum): exercised in the phase following the contraction, in which the heart is relaxed.

If, following measurements taken several times during different days, i pressure values ​​found exceed 140 mmHg for systolic and/or 90 mmHg for diastolic we talk about hypertensioni.e. one blood pressure higher than average which, depending on the level of severity, can be mild, medium or high.

What are the symptoms of high blood pressure

“Hypertension usually has no symptomsso unfortunately many hypertensives do not know they are, unless after a blood pressure check which, precisely for this reason, should be carried out periodically as a routine: at least once a yearin the absence of familiarity or particular conditions”, explains Dr. Angelo Ancona.

When present, however, the symptoms are general in nature, therefore often difficult to clearly associate with the problem. Indeed, it may include:

headache and dizziness;

visual difficulties (inability to focus, double vision, bright spots);

epistaxis (bloody nose);

dizziness and lightheadedness;

tinnitus and ringing in the ears.

The risks of hypertension

Undetected and, above all, untreated high blood pressure over the years can damage:

the blood vessels which become less elastic and are injured, favoring the accumulation of fat on these lesions and the development of atherosclerotic plaques which reduce the internal volume of the arteries;

which become less elastic and are injured, favoring the accumulation of fat on these lesions and the development of atherosclerotic plaques which reduce the internal volume of the arteries; the heart , as this gets tired and can also change its structural conformation with a thickening of its walls. Blood circulation is damaged and, together with atherosclerosis, the onset of cardiovascular diseases (stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, etc.) is favoured, which together represent the leading cause of death in Italy and in the West;

, as this gets tired and can also change its structural conformation with a thickening of its walls. Blood circulation is damaged and, together with atherosclerosis, the onset of cardiovascular diseases (stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, etc.) is favoured, which together represent the leading cause of death in Italy and in the West; the other organsan inefficient blood circulation and atherosclerosis can generate damage to various organs (eg. kidneys, brain, eyes etc) which are not properly sprayed.

The causes of hypertension

Dr. Marco Bruno Maria Ancona recalls how hypertension can be determined by multiple factors such as, to name the main ones:

genetic inheritance : which, even at a young age, determines a predisposition towards high blood pressure and some cardiovascular diseases;

: which, even at a young age, determines a predisposition towards high blood pressure and some cardiovascular diseases; incorrect diet and lifestyle : stress, abuse of smoke, alcohol, coffee, or diets low in fiber and/or rich in salt and/or fat from meat or, again, sedentary habits that exclude sports activity;

: stress, abuse of smoke, alcohol, coffee, or diets low in fiber and/or rich in salt and/or fat from meat or, again, sedentary habits that exclude sports activity; obesity : blood pressure increases in proportion to the body mass index with the heart working hard to bring blood to the excess adipose tissue;

: blood pressure increases in proportion to the body mass index with the heart working hard to bring blood to the excess adipose tissue; age : according to ISS data, hypertension affects 3% of under 35s and 36% of 50-69 year olds. It is not a factor physiologically associated with age, but some changes in the arterial vessels in the more mature age groups can determine a predisposition to hypertension which requires even greater attention to lifestyle and eating habits;

: according to ISS data, hypertension affects 3% of under 35s and 36% of 50-69 year olds. It is not a factor physiologically associated with age, but some changes in the arterial vessels in the more mature age groups can determine a predisposition to hypertension which requires even greater attention to lifestyle and eating habits; other diseases : some pathologies such as, for example, diabetes, renal or hormonal diseases can determine the development of hypertension which, in this case, is defined as ‘secondary hypertension’, as it originates from another problem.

: some pathologies such as, for example, diabetes, renal or hormonal diseases can determine the development of hypertension which, in this case, is defined as ‘secondary hypertension’, as it originates from another problem. drugs : the prolonged or persistent use of certain drugs such as cortisone, birth control pills or drugs can lead to the development of hypertension;

: the prolonged or persistent use of certain drugs such as cortisone, birth control pills or drugs can lead to the development of hypertension; pregnancy and menopause: during pregnancy, especially in multiple pregnancies, the woman may experience an increase in blood pressure, which can also lead to pre-eclampsia syndrome (characterized by edema and swelling), capable of causing fetal distress. In menopause, on the other hand, the reduced production of estrogens and consequently also of their protective function of the cardiovascular system can cause hypertension.

What to do in case of hypertension

If hypertension is suspected or simply to carry out a periodic check first of all it is necessary to notice what are the blood pressure readings. This is commonly measured through the sphygmomanometeri.e. an instrument wrapped and inflated mechanically or manually on the patient’s arm together with a stethoscope which the doctor uses to listen to the patient’s artery.

Values ​​above i 140 mmHg for pressure systolic and/or 90 mmHg for diastolicdetected several times over the course of different dayslead to a diagnosis of hypertension.

In addition to the medical history, the cardiology visit routinely provides for the physical examination associated with the measurement of blood pressure and the electrocardiogram to which second-level tests such as blood samples, echocardiogram, echocolor Doppler, etc. can be added.

High blood pressure therapy

“The treatment of hypertension passes in the first instance through an appropriate diet is one healthy and balanced lifestyle that goes to act on the factors, even external, that can determine hypertension (it is known that aerobic physical activity and weight loss can reduce the pressure in the hypertensive up to 10 mmHg, each). If the clinical picture makes it necessary, the cardiologist can also associate one with this personalized drug therapy”, explains Dr. Marco Bruno Maria Ancona.

The efficacy of the drugs is not immediate, but can be evaluated after a few weeks of treatment which, with the appropriate adjustments that may be required over the years, lasts for life in the majority of cases.

The therapies in use today involve the use of different molecules capable of regulating pressure through different mechanisms. Often these are also associated with each other at low doses, in such a way as to allow an optimal therapeutic result, avoiding the side effects that can occur using a single high-dose drug.

The most common antihypertensives belong to the categories of:

diuretics;

ACE inhibitors;

Alpha or Beta blockers;

Calcium channel blockers;

Angiotensin II receptor antagonists (sartans);

Direct acting vasodilators;

Renal denervation (relatively introduced method with indications reserved for resistant hypertension).

The importance of the doctor and side effects

“Drugs for the treatment of hypertension must be used strictly following the methods and quantities prescribed by the doctor as otherwise they could also represent a serious risk to life”, concludes Dr. Angelo Ancona.

The personalized therapy is established by the cardiologist specialist after a careful evaluation of the possible clinical benefits and possible side effects with respect to the patient’s state of health, considering:

the level of hypertension;

presence of other risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases;

comorbidity.

That’s why it’s important never resort to ‘do it yourself’but instead relying on a professional of one’s choice who accompanies the person over the years, with periodic checks to evaluate the clinical picture and the therapeutic path undertaken.