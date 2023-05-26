symptoms and what you need to know – breaking latest news

Of Health editorial

Recalls due to the possible presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause gastroenteritis and is dangerous in pregnancy

Some batches of gorgonzola cheese have been recalled by the supermarkets of the MD chain due to microbiological risk due to the possible presence of the bacterium listeria monocytogenes. This is indicated by three references published on the website of the Ministry of Health concerning the product from the company Igor Srl, in Cameri, in the province of Novara. We are talking about gorgonzola dop Sweet letters from Italy with lot number 10427001, Sweet letters from Italy with lot number 10427002 e Sweet alpine paradise with lot number 10427001. Also called up a batch of salted baconroasted and pancetta all’asse produced by Salumificio Bonalumi, produced on March 27, 2023 in a factory in Mozzo, in the province of Bergamo. Consumers who have purchased products affected by the recalls are advised to return them to the point of sale.

Gastroenteritis Listeria monocytogenes causes listeriosis, generally due to the ingestion of contaminated food and therefore classified among the diseases transmitted through food (food poisoning). It typically looks like gastroenteritis within hours of ingesting the contaminated food. In some rare cases it can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis and septicaemia. In Western countries, the disease is increasingly proving to be an important public health problem. Although relatively rare, it can manifest itself with a severe clinical picture and high mortality rates especially in fragile subjects such as infants, the elderly, pregnant women and adults with weakened immune systems. Listeria monocytogenes can be present in soil, water and vegetation and can contaminate various foods such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, lightly cooked meats, lightly seasoned sausages. The main route of transmission for humans is food. The bacterium resists well to low temperatures and to drying, in foods stored at refrigeration temperature (4°C). on the other hand, it is very sensitive to the usual domestic cooking temperatures of food.

Rules of hygiene The adoption of simple rules of hygiene in food handling, even at home, reduces the risk of contracting the disease – explains the Ministry of Health -. In particular: wash your hands often, frequently clean all surfaces and materials that come into contact with food (utensils, small appliances, refrigerator, dishcloths and sponges); store raw, cooked and ready-to-eat foods separately in the refrigerator and inside closed containers; cook food thoroughly following the manufacturer’s instructions on the label; do not prepare the foods to be consumed after cooking too much in advance (otherwise keep them in the fridge and heat them before consumption); do not leave perishable foods at room temperature and respect the storage temperature indicated on the label.