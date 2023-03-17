The conditions of are defined as stable Mauro Coruzziin arte Platinettescaught by a ischemic stroke last Tuesday March 14th. Fortunately she received timely help which allowed “to be able to act immediately from a therapeutic point of view”, as revealed by his agent. Ischemic stroke is caused by reduced blood and oxygen flow to the brain. It occurs when one of the arterial vessels that carry blood to the brain closes: the narrowing can be caused by the vessel itself (stenosis) or by a thrombus that has traveled with the blood flow (embolus).

FURTHER INFORMATION

This is the most frequent type of stroke: it represents 80% of all cases. The remaining 20% ​​of cases is represented by hemorrhagic strokes, more dangerous because they are caused by the rupture of a cerebral artery, leading to irreversible consequences and, often, to death.

Ischemic stroke: symptoms

The Veronesi Foundation website indicates the main symptoms of ischemic stroke: «There are five alarm bells: a weakness or numbness of one half of the face – explains Dr. Marco Stramba-Badiale, director of the Geriatric-Cardiovascular department and Experimental Laboratory of Rehabilitation Research and Cerebrovascular Medicine of the Auxologico of Milan – of one of the limbs (arm or leg) of the middle of the body, which can also be characterized by pins and needles. Or the stroke can manifest itself in the inability to speak or understand someone who is speaking; with dimming or loss of vision in only one eye; with an unexplained feeling of dizziness, spinning or falling and/or a severe headache.

The cause

Some clinical conditions, especially if chronic, can predispose more easily to the development of a stroke: among these the cardiovascular diseasesblood pressure changes and diabetes mellitus. In addition, the presence of atherosclerotic plaques on the vessels that carry blood to the brain or a transient ischemic attack (TIA) which can herald a subsequent cerebral stroke can also influence the onset. “The association between blood pressure and stroke – adds Stramba-Badiale – depends on age and persists even over the age of 80”.