Although most E. coli strains are harmless, there are some in nature that put human health at risk by causing ailments of varying severity. Let’s see them all.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

We hear a lot about the bacteriumEscherichia coli in recent weeks because of the Buitoni scandal which hit France causing 75 hospitalizations of which many children between one year of life and 18 years.

Among these, 41 episodes were classified as “serious” (55 children are currently suffering from haemolytic-uremic syndrome).

But what are we talking about? Is it a serious threat to our health? Is it also easy to contract or do you have to come into contact with certain unhygienic raw materials?

We try to clarify the issue to avoid creating unnecessary alarmism.

Escherichia coli: What is it? causes, symptoms and therapy

E. coli is a microorganism belonging to enterobacteria who finds his an ideal habitat nell‘gut of man and various other animals. It is generally harmless but becomes aggressive (pathogenic) if in contact with situations that can trigger symptoms that are harmful to human health.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

The bacterium is normally found in the human bacterial flora (large intestine) but in particular circumstances it comes into contact with other bacterial strains coming from contaminated water or food, fruits and vegetables eaten raw o unpasteurized milkor even uncooked meat.

Let’s not forget also i undercooked foods like the Buitoni pizza in question that hit France.

The bacterium is especially dangerous for young children and for the elderly who come to develop a serious one kidney failure call hemolytic uremic syndrome which is dangerous.

Cooking food allows us to effectively neutralize this bacterium as Escherichia coli is sensitive to heat.

In the circumstances described above, the bacterium is thus able to multiply immeasurably and colonize other body regions, especially the intestinal tract and urinary tract, causing urethritis, cystitis, prostatitis, pyelonephritis.

But not only. It can also cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomit, fatigue and fever which can last up to 8 days.

The advice is to immediately notify the general practitioner who will prescribe the more effective antibiotic treatment. Drink lots of water and accompany the diet with a prophylaxis of lactic ferments with multiple strains to counteract the onset of the existing bacterium.