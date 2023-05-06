symptoms, diagnosis, prevention and treatment

It has no specific symptoms, is often diagnosed in an advanced stage and cases are on the increase: in Italy, every year, about 3,700 people die from the cancer to the kidney. Kidney cancer, a disease that struck the writer Michelle Murgiaoriginates from the uncontrolled proliferation of cells lining the inside of the tubular formations (contained in the kidneys), whose job is to filter the blood by retaining the waste substances produced by the body. In some cases it can start from other tissues or from the capsule that externally covers the organ itself.

The numbers

According to data from the Airc Foundation for cancer research, tumors of the kidney and urinary tract represent a variable proportion between 2 and 5% (depending on age) of all tumors and in men they have an almost double that of women. Estimates by Airtum (Italian Cancer Registry Association) indicate 13,500 new diagnoses a year (9,000 in men and 4,500 in women) and reveal that the risk of developing kidney cancer is 1 in 38 in men and 1 in 89 in women. women. The probability of developing this tumor increases with age and the maximum peak of onset is around 70 years.

Risk factors

The main and widespread risk factor is cigarette smoking. The number of cigarettes smoked every day and the number of years of exposure are directly proportional to the increased risk of this disease, underlines the AIRC. Attention also to obesity and arterial hypertension, chronic exposure to some metals and particular substances (such as cadmium, phenacetin and trichloroethylene) although the data currently available on the subject are controversial. Finally, there are some very rare hereditary and familial forms, such as von Hippel-Lindau syndrome.

Typologies

Renal cell tumors, explains the Airc, include a wide range of histological variants. The most frequent are clear cell carcinoma (70-80% of cases), papillary renal cell carcinoma (10-15%) and chromophobe carcinoma (5%). In 2% of cases the carcinoma can be multiple or bilateral, i.e. occur in both kidneys. Another type of kidney tumor, rarer, is made up of sarcomas in their various forms, which originate in different tissues, in the capsule or in the structures surrounding the kidney.

Prevention

At the moment, says the Airc, it is not possible to prevent kidney cancer without avoiding risk factors such as smoking and treating obesity. Undergoing an ultrasound of the abdomen once a year, “although it is not recommended by any guideline because it does not meet the cost-effectiveness criteria required by a screening”, can favor the early diagnosis not only of kidney cancer, but also of the liver, pancreas, bladder. “However, this type of surveillance should eventually be recommended by the doctor on the basis of the patient’s individual risk”, underline the Foundation’s researchers.

Symptoms

Localized kidney cancer does not give specific symptoms and the diagnosis is usually incidental, that is, it occurs by chance during tests performed for other reasons. Kidney cancer is generally asymptomatic if not in an advanced stage and the classic symptoms are three: a palpable mass in the abdomen, blood in the urine and pain located in the lumbar region. Then there are the symptoms defined as “systemic” or “paraneoplastic” which affect the whole organism and are caused by substances produced by the tumor of the kidney: they are weight loss, accentuated tiredness, fever, anaemia, hypertension and hypercalcemia. Kidney cancer can metastasize, via regional lymphatic vessels or – more frequently – blood vessels. Metastases are mainly found in the lung (in 50-60% of cases), in the liver (in 30-40%) and in the bones (in about 30-40%), but they can occasionally also affect the adrenal gland, the other kidney, brain, spleen, intestine and skin.

The diagnosis

“Clinical examination usually allows only late diagnoses,” notes the Airc. Imaging diagnostic techniques are fundamental: by means of an ultrasound it is possible to distinguish a mass of a solid nature (more worrying) from a cyst (generally full of liquid). Instead, computed tomography or magnetic resonance, in addition to allowing the nature of the mass to be distinguished, offer further information on the local extension of the disease and on any metastases. About 60% of kidney cancer diagnoses are incidental: the presence of the tumor is discovered by chance, when the patient undergoes medical tests, usually an ultrasound of the abdomen, for other reasons.

The evolution of the disease

Depending on the stage of severity, kidney tumors are classified as follows. Stage I: the tumor is limited to the kidney with a maximum diameter of 7 centimeters. Stage II: The tumor is confined to the kidney, but larger than 7 centimeters in diameter. Stage III: the tumor is no longer confined to the kidney, but has not yet given distant metastases. Stage IV: the cancer has metastasized to the lungs, liver, bones. In Italy, 71% of patients live more than five years after the diagnosis of kidney cancer and the prognosis improves if the diagnosis is made early. When the tumor is diagnosed in an early stage, relapse after treatment is infrequent, less than 10% in the first 10 years after diagnosis. Conversely, when it is diagnosed late and is already locally advanced or metastatic it has a much more aggressive course: the probability of having a recurrence of the disease is greater than 50% in the first 5 years.

The cure

Surgery is the standard treatment for localized kidney cancer, explains the Cancer Research Foundation. Radical nephrectomy consists in the removal of the entire kidney, in the case of small tumors confined to the kidney, conservative surgery can be opted for, which consists in removing only the tumor while sparing the rest of the organ. Metastatic kidney cancer is not treated with classic chemotherapy, but with targeted therapies and immunotherapy. “Currently the standard of therapy involves the combination of an immunotherapy drug with a biological drug with a molecular target, which recognizes and acts on specific molecules that contribute to inhibiting angiogenesis (i.e. the formation of blood vessels) and therefore tumor growth” , is the protocol illustrated by the Airc. Two days ago, the board of directors of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) authorized the funding of two independent research tenders in oncology and secondary prevention in cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, for a total amount of 10.5 million euros. With the first call – AIFA explains on its website – three clinical studies on therapeutic sequencing in oncology will be financed. The areas of investigation identified are hepatocellular carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma and renal cell carcinoma. The goal is to produce scientific evidence that allows for the definition of the best positioning and optimization of the sequential use of the available drugs to guarantee the best clinical response.