symptoms, diagnosis, therapy and survival

“I had cancer and, after passing this test, I learned not to be afraid of anything,” ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi repeated several times, who died this morning at the age of 86, thinking back to his previous experience as a cancer patient. prostate cancer. The year was 1997. It had been problems that had undermined the Knight’s health over the years: uveitis, cataracts, a problem with the meniscus, Covid would then be added. The last on this list, which proved fatal for the “rock” – as his brother Paolo recently defined him – was chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

FURTHER INFORMATION

This is the pathology against which the Knight fought in the last days of his life, while he was hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, his favorite health refuge in critical moments.

The structure that the businessman-politician himself had helped to create at the time of Edilnord, not far from the current Mediaset studios.

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia is a disease characterized by an abnormal increase in monocytes, which are the largest white blood cells in the bone marrow, the organ in which the disease develops and progresses slowly. In other words, a blood cell tumor that attacks the spongy tissue, causing the “crazy” multiplication of these cells of the immune system.

Survival

CML is relatively rare and in Italy affects about 2 people (2.4 for men and 1.8 for women) in every 100,000. Therefore, about 650 new cases among men and 500 among women are estimated each year. It is a disease that mainly affects old age as evidenced by the fact that less than 30% of cases are diagnosed before the age of 60.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis is based on blood tests, molecular tests, and chromosome analysis. Berlusconi was diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia about two years ago, with a slight exacerbation between the end of March and the beginning of April, when his previous hospitalization had taken place.

Therapy

As in most cases of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, Berlusconi was also treated with chemotherapy and periodic subcutaneous injections of azacitidine (an antimetabolite agent). Unlike the acute myelomonocytic leukemiathe treatment of the chronic form does not include a so-called “shock therapy”, which involves massive intravenous injections.

Symptoms

Despite the “lighter” treatment, Berlusconi eventually had to give up: azacitidine does not completely protect the patient from the various side effects caused by the high concentration of red blood cells: Anemia, fatigue, cardio-respiratory difficulties.

The exact cause of the death of the leader of Forza Italia is not yet known. However, it is clear that his health had been walking on a Tibetan bridge for some time: in the end, the physicist could not help but present the bill of the many operations he had already undergone previously. Leukemia aside, the Cav also suffered from a related lung infection. Way too much. Even for a “rock” like him.