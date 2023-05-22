Home » symptoms for early diagnosis
symptoms for early diagnosis

Ovarian cancer: what it is and when it affects ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is a disease that affects women of all ages, but is more common after menopause. This type of cancer can be difficult to detect early because the initial symptoms are often vague and nonspecific. However, knowing the symptoms of this cancer is important for early diagnosis and effective treatment. In this article, we’ll explore the symptoms of ovarian cancer and the importance of early diagnosis.

Figure 1 – The stages of ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer: the various symptoms

Ovarian cancer can cause several symptoms, including abdominal pain, swelling, feeling of fullness, difficulty eating, nausea, constipation o diarrhea e need to urinate frequently. However, these symptoms can also be common to other health conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome or PMS. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to symptoms that persist for more than two weeks and are different from the norm.

Other symptoms of ovarian cancer include vaginal bleeding abnormal, vaginal discharge, ache during sexual intercourse, tiredness e weight loss unintentional. These symptoms are less common but may be more specific to ovarian cancer.

The role of early diagnosis

Early diagnosis of ovarian cancer is important because it can increase the chances of successful treatment and improve the prospects for survival. Early diagnosis of ovarian cancer can be difficult because symptoms can be vague and non-specific. However, there are several tests that can be used to diagnose ovarian cancer, includinggynecological examinationl’pelvic ultrasoundl’blood test for the tumor marker CA-125 and the computed tomography (TC) of the day MRI (MRI).

Periodic gynecological checkups

In addition, it is important to have regular gynecological checkups to detect any changes in the uterus and ovaries. Women with a family history of ovarian or breast cancer may have an increased risk of developing ovarian cancer and should consider having genetic testing to determine their individual risk.

In conclusion, ovarian cancer is a disease that can be difficult to detect early. However, knowing the symptoms of ovarian cancer is important for early diagnosis and effective treatment. Women should watch out for symptoms that persist for more than two weeks and have regular gynecological checkups to detect any changes in the uterus and ovaries. In case of suspicious symptoms, it is important to consult your doctor for a more in-depth evaluation.

