There are five confirmed and five other suspected cases ofTrichinosi of the man ascertained in the province ofFoggia. According to the investigations carried out so far, it is hypothesized that people positive for the trichinella parasite, which is transmitted to humans exclusively via food, would have eatenboar. The health conditions of the ten people are good and they are being treated at home with pharmacological therapy. Investigations by the Asl veterinarians continue to verify the origin of the parasite.

Covid investigation, the minutes nail Fontana: «He knew about the infections. No to closures for economic reasons”