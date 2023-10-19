symptoms, how to prevent it, for whom the vaccine is indicated (and why), when to do it – breaking latest news

by Maria Giovanna Faiella

expected at the beginning of November. Get vaccinated two weeks before. How it is transmitted, how to avoid contagion, starting from simple hygiene measures, up to the vaccination recommended for some groups of people at risk. Ministerial indications also for healthy children and pregnant women. Expert advice

When will the seasonal flu arrive? What are the symptoms? How is it transmitted? Can it be prevented and how? Who is the flu vaccine recommended for and why? Do children have to do this? Can pregnant women get vaccinated or are there any contraindications?

Below are the answers to these and other questions, based on the indications given by the Ministry of Health (in the Circular Influenza prevention and control: recommendations for the 2023-2024 season) and with the help of experts.

When does the flu arrive and when to get the vaccine?

We expect the flu to arrive at the beginning of November says Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simmg), who reminds us: For vaccination protection to be activated, at least two weeks are needed.

The advice, therefore, is to get vaccinated by mid-October.

Are flu vaccine doses already available in all regions? (the updated sheets Region by Region can be found here).

Each Region is making provisions based on the doses available, ordered independently – explains Dr. Cricelli –. The advice is always the same: “Consult your family doctor, the main administrator of the flu vaccine”. The same general practitioner will guarantee, as soon as possible, the administration of the vaccine to frail older people, in line with the indications given in the ministerial circular.

The illness

Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease, caused by viruses of the Orthomyxovirus genus which infect the airways (nose, throat, lungs) and spread mainly in the cold season.

According to the estimates of European Center for Disease Control (ECDC), every year in the European Union on average around 40 thousand people lose their lives prematurely due to influenza. 90 percent of deaths occur among those over 65 years of age, especially those with chronic diseases: not surprisingly, they are among the groups of people to whom the flu vaccine is strongly recommended.

How it is transmitted Influenza is transmitted:

• directly by air through droplets of saliva and mucus, with coughs and sneezes, but also simply by speaking at a very close distance to an affected person;

• or indirectly through contact with contaminated hands (for example: due to droplets and secretions dispersed on objects and surfaces).

How to prevent it: hygiene rules and precautions To prevent the flu, simple hygiene rules and some good habits are useful, such as:

– wash your hands regularly and frequently with soap and water (or with alcohol-based cleaning solutions), especially after coughing and sneezing, or after using public transport or public places;

– cover your mouth and nose with a tissue (possibly paper) when you cough and sneeze, and then throw it away (or wash it before using it again);

– avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

– regularly ventilate the rooms where you stay;

– avoid crowded places;

– stay at home if you are affected by the flu and wear a mask if you have contact, especially with people at risk.

Symptoms It should be remembered that the flu should not be confused with the common cold or with other flu-like syndromes that appear during the winter period, caused by different viruses (Rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus, etc.).

The main symptoms of flu are the sudden onset of:

– fever;

– cough;

– muscle pain.

Other common symptoms include:

– heachache;

– chills;

– sore throat;

– fatigue;

– loss of appetite.



How long does the flu last

In the majority of cases the disease resolves in a few days; However, elderly people and people with chronic diseases can also experience serious complications. This is why the flu vaccine is recommended.

For whom the vaccine is indicated

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent flu and reduce complications, especially for those most at risk. It must be repeated every year as flu viruses change.

Based on ministerial indications for the 2023-24 season, the vaccination recommended and offered free of charge to:

• people aged 60 and over;

• pregnant women and in the postpartum period;

• hospitalized in long-term care facilities;

• people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart and respiratory diseases or immune system problems;

• healthy children aged between 6 months and 6 years;

• blood donors;

• some categories of workers such as:

– healthcare and social-healthcare personnel,

– police forces and firefighters,

– breeders or those who work in contact with animals.

The list is not exhaustive because doctors, applying their clinical judgment, may advise other patients to get vaccinated either because the flu risks worsening underlying illnesses from which these patients suffer, or because they could risk serious illnesses resulting from the flu itself .



Why get vaccinated

Why is it important for certain groups of people to get vaccinated? Marco Falcone, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Pisa and director of Infectious Diseases at the Pisa University Hospital, as well as national secretary of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), explains it with some examples: In elderly people and those with chronic diseases becoming infected with the influenza virus (or Sars-CoV-2) causes a worsening of health conditions and a delay in the treatment of the underlying disease, therefore it is especially advisable for these categories to get vaccinated as soon as possible, because they are more at risk, even indirectly, if they fall ill with the flu (or Covid). For example, – continues the infectious disease specialist – a cancer patient who becomes infected while being treated for cancer must interrupt chemotherapy.

