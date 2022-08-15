What are the symptoms of dehydration and when is it essential to intervene, especially in the case of the elderly.

Symptoms of dehydration, what are they and how can we recognize them? This physical condition is not only typical of summer and when it is very hot. Even in winter, the human body can fall prey to such a situation.

Symptoms of dehydration can arise for example later to high physical exertion. Or as a result of poor water intake. Instead, the body needs a continuous change of fluids.

This thing is important to ensure well-being and it also helps lose weight and stimulate metabolism. It is no coincidence that dieticians and nutritionists recommend taking at least two liters of water every day, so as not to run into the symptoms of dehydration.

Which should happen then above all before and after strenuous physical activity. And especially if you are following a diet, never forget to drink consistently every day, to relieve the stress to which your body is subjected.

Symptoms of dehydration,

There may also be more strictly pathological causes behindor to a state of dehydration. Such as diabetes, diarrhea or vomiting, polypnea, not to mention other reasons such as burns, diuretics or salt consumed excessively and also laxatives.

We could be subject to a state of dehydration yet don’t notice it. If we were to notice the following signs, however, we would do well to intervene by increasing the amount of water taken on a daily basis:

drops in concentration;

dry skin;

eczema;

psoriasis;

acne;

constipation;

dark urine;

water retention;

poor performance;

frequent injuries;

tendency to get sick;

tremors

Particular attention should be paid to the elderly when these symptoms appear. The importance of water and of taking liquids from day to day is well known, and it is something indispensable capable of guaranteeing us full health. You should get started with two glasses of water as soon as you wake upand then distribute the intake throughout the day.

