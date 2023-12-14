Symptoms of dementia can appear many years before: here’s what to watch out for

Recognizing the Warning Signs of Dementia

Dementia is a condition that can begin to show signs many years before it actually appears. Senile dementia is an increasingly widespread problem with various triggering origins, ranging from the aging of the mind to the result of incorrect lifestyles. Recognizing the disease from its first signs is crucial, and experts at the NeuroSmart Center of Zucchi Welness Clinic have identified a list of warning signs to look out for.

Some of the most important signs to pay attention to include temporary memory loss, sudden mood changes, difficulty following a conversation, poor concentration, difficulty finding words, slowing down in carrying out daily tasks, and a sense of confusion about time and place. If you or a loved one experiences these symptoms, it is important to consult a doctor for advice and consider getting a check-up, especially if there are cases of dementia among relatives or familiarity with Alzheimer’s.

For those who have doubts, simple tests at home such as remembering events from the past week or spelling words backwards can help determine whether further evaluation is necessary. However, it is important to note that experiencing some of these symptoms or failing one of the tests does not necessarily indicate the onset of dementia. In some cases, these symptoms can occur during periods of high stress or when suffering from anxiety and depression.

Understanding why the brain struggles is crucial in providing the help and support it needs to remain active and healthy for as long as possible. By being aware of the early warning signs of dementia and seeking medical attention when necessary, it is possible to address the condition in its early stages and improve the overall quality of life for those affected.