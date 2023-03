WELT: Forgetfulness is something very everyday, we all open the fridge and have already forgotten what we actually wanted from it. When should I start worrying?

Hendrik Streeck: A good memory actually works like a sieve: it keeps the important things. When developing pathological forgetfulness or dementia, there are warning signs that we should take seriously. These include confusion, altered perception, language limitations or orientation problems.

WELT: What happens in the brain?