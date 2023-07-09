Symptoms of iron deficiency and those that signal an excess – breaking latest news

by Daniela Natali

Iron deficiency with or without anemia is the most common condition, especially among women. Accumulation is more frequent in Northern Italy and can cause cirrhosis of the liver and other pathologies

Iron in the body can be too little, and cause anemia, but also too much, and expose to other problems. Anemia and even iron deficiency without anemia are more widespread than you think: in countries with limited resources they affect up to two thirds of the population, in Europe (thanks to more complete nutrition) we are talking about 9-11% of women of childbearing age and 5-7% of those in post menopause. The percentage in males is much lower: 1% in those under the age of 50 and to rise to 2-4% over the age of 50. The same difference in the two sexes is recorded among adolescents: the lack of this mineral affects 11-33% of girls and 3.5-13% of boys.

Pier Mannuccio Mannucci, internist and hematologist at the Milan Polyclinic explains: Iron is indispensable not only for the formation of hemoglobin (which carries oxygen to the tissues), but also of myoglobin (a protein present in the muscles) and mitochondria, which contribute to our energy reserves. Among the reasons for the deficiency are the low intake of iron with the diet, but above all the increased need: for example, during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy or growth phase. And then the pathologies that involve chronic blood loss or intestinal diseases that modify the absorption of iron, such as Crohn’s disease and celiac disease.

Symptoms of iron deficiency

The symptoms are many and generic: headache, fatigue, pale complexion, shortness of breath, brittle nails and hair, cold hands and feet – explains Mannucci -. Iron deficiency without anemia is usually asymptomatic but can manifest as muscle weakness. Feeding properly is the first remedy. If this is not enough, medicines containing iron can be used. There are now various oral formulations to better adapt to the characteristics of tolerance of the individual. In severe cases they are also administered intravenously. Naturally, first of all it is necessary to ask oneself about the causes of iron deficiency to try to remove them – points out the specialist -. For the diagnosis the fundamental test is the blood test. For women we speak of deficiency anemia if the hemoglobin is less than 12 grams per deciliter and the quantity of iron (sideraemia) is less than 50 micrograms per deciliter; for men if less than 13 grams and 65 micrograms. But it is important to measure ferritin, which is our iron safe, the value of which must be between 20 and 200 nanograms per liter of blood for women and between 30 and 300 for men. We speak of excess iron if the ferritin exceeds 300 in men and 200 in women.

What if iron builds up

If iron accumulates in our cells, it damages them – explains Mannucci -. For example, it can cause cirrhosis of the liver and also damage the pancreas, heart, joints and sex glands. also one of the causes of diabetes. It is a situation caused by a hereditary pathology (haemochromatosis) quite frequent in Northern Italy, or by a liver disease, but also by an excessive intake of iron. It can also be a consequence of multiple transfusions as in thalassemia. The disturbances appear after the age of 30-40 because the excess iron causes damage when it accumulates in the tissues for a long time. It can be suspected due to a bronze skin colour, so much so that we speak of “Bronzino diabetes”. Other warning signs: tiredness, joint pain, loss of libido, increased liver volume. Prevention is based on avoiding alcohol and excessive intake of iron. Treatments for hemochromatosis consist essentially of bloodletting. In thalassemia, by a drug therapy that facilitates the elimination of iron.

