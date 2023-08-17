Home » Symptoms of potassium deficiency: from dizziness to cramps
Health

Symptoms of potassium deficiency: from dizziness to cramps

by admin
Symptoms of potassium deficiency: from dizziness to cramps

Symptoms of a possible potassium deficiency (or hypokalemia) aren’t always easy to spot. The first indicator to pay attention to is tiredness: approximately 98% of the total potassium in our body is contained within cells, especially in muscle tissue, so it goes without saying that this ion is essential for correct cellular functioning. Consequently, if you feel exhausted despite sleeping regularly and without changing the intensity or duration of physical activity, the blame for this unexplained exhaustion could be linked to a decrease in potassium levels.

READ ALSO: Why are we always tired?

August 17, 2023 | 07:20

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Losing weight in summer: Six summer snacks burn a lot of fat

You may also like

World Health Organization Hosts World Summit on Traditional...

MAQUET CARDIOPULMONARY GMBH – SISTEMA ROTAFLOW II

Vaping Increases Respiratory Risks for Adolescents and Young...

Tecnomedica Srl / Ministry of Health

Preserving Paraguay’s Medicinal Herbs: The Need for Scientific...

Texa Srl / Ministry of Health

Exploring Ménière’s Disease: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Lose weight more effectively: A piece of fruit...

her husband Sam Asghari seems to be about...

Exciting Opportunities Await at Palazzetto del Nuoto for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy