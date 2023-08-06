symptoms that should not be underestimated

Discover the symptoms of pancreatic cancer that you should not underestimate: the signs that could help you recognize this serious disease early.

Il pancreas it is a vital organ located in the upper abdomen, which plays a crucial role in digestion and blood glucose regulation. Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer is a serious disease and is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, making treatment more difficult. Know the key symptoms of pancreatic cancertherefore, it is essential to intervene promptly and increase the chances of recovery.

Persistent abdominal pain

One of the most common symptoms associated with pancreatic cancer is persistent abdominal painAnd. This pain can range from mild to severe and can be localized or widespread. Often, the discomfort is felt in the upper abdomen or in the back, where the pancreas is located. If the abdominal pain persists for weeks and is not related to a known cause, it is important to see a doctor for a complete examination.

Unexplained weight loss

A sudden weight loss and unexplained is a warning sign that it could be associated with various types of cancers, including pancreatic cancer. As the tumor grows, it can interfere with the normal functioning of the pancreas, causing a decreased appetite and difficulty absorbing nutrients. If you experience significant weight loss for no apparent reason, a thorough medical evaluation is recommended.

Jaundice and changes in the skin and eyes

Pancreatic cancer can cause jaundicewhich manifests itself as a yellowish discoloration of the skin and whites of the eyes. This happens when the tumor blocks the common bile duct, preventing the flow of bile from reaching the intestine. Jaundice can be accompanied by itchy skin and dark urine. If you notice these changes in your skin and eyes, you should see a doctor right away.

Pancreatic cancer: the alarm bells.

Digestive disorders

Since the pancreas is involved in the production of digestive enzymes, a tumor in this region can lead to digestive disorders. These symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and feeling full early during meals. Persistent digestive disturbances with no obvious cause should be evaluated carefully to rule out potential pancreatic problems.

Changes in stool

I stool changes may be a sign of pancreatic cancer. Stools may become light-colored, pasty, or contain oily residues, due to inability to properly digest fats. These changes are often the result of pancreatic insufficiency and require immediate medical evaluation.

Sudden diabetes

The sudden onset of the diabetes it may be a sign of pancreatic cancer. The pancreas is involved in regulating blood glucose, and a tumor can alter its function, causing blood sugar levels to rise and lead to diabetes. If you are diagnosed with diabetes without a family history of this disease or known risk factors, you may need further tests to rule out pancreatic cancer.

Thus, recognizing the key symptoms of pancreatic cancer is essential for prompt diagnosis and treatment. If you experience one or more of the symptoms mentioned, don’t hesitate to see a doctor for a complete evaluation. Remember that many of these symptoms can be caused by other medical conditions, but ruling out the possibility of pancreatic cancer is vital to ensure your health and well-being.

