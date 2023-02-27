Vitamin D is an essential substance for bone health. Its shortage should not be underestimated. Here are the signals that the body sends.

Vitamin D is a substance that is synthesized through exposure to the sun’s rays. In fact it is one fat-soluble molecule accumulated in the liver, for which daily intake is not necessary. Thanks to its properties, in fact, vitamin D is absorbed and stored in the body, to then be released gradually when necessary.

Thanks to this small molecule it is possible regulate calcium metabolism, which is useful in the calcification action of bones. However, vitamin D also has another important function which concerns the regulation of blood calcium and phosphorus levels.

Now that we know all the properties of this molecule, let’s find out what happens in case of vitamin D deficiency. What are the side effects that can be encountered? But above all, what are the symptoms that our body sends us and that we should learn to recognize?

Vitamin D: foods and daily requirement

Vitamin D is a molecule scarcely present in food. However, some fatty fish, milk and its derivatives, eggs and some types of vegetables have a good amount of vitamin D.

In fact, most of the vitamin soluble present in our body is accumulated through exposure to sunlight. For this reason, it is only necessary to integrate it in special cases. For example, in the stages of growth, during pregnancy or lactation.

On average, an adult person has a daily requirement of vitamin D which is around 400 units. The daily requirement varies based on the age of the subject.

Although vitamin D deficiency can have important side effects, those deriving from a excess of vitamins in the organism. In this case, in fact, the subject can face a widespread calcification at the organ level. Symptoms are: vomiting, diarrhea and muscle spasms.

Deficiency: Watch out for these symptoms

Our body is a perfect machine that works if all the components work properly. For this reason, a possible vitamin D deficiency it can be found in some symptoms, which it is good to know.

As we have seen the vitamin solubleis transposed by the sun’s rays, for this reason, a possible deficiency can be connected to one little or inadequate exposure to them. It being understood that the dispersion of vitamin also occurs in the presence of unhealthy behaviors: alcohol abuse or drug use. Also, there are some medicines that can affect the amount of vitamin stored in our body.

However, our body sends us signals when there are problems. Therefore, in the event of a deficiency of this molecule, the subject may experience the following symptoms:

Tiredness;

Bone pains;

Head sweating;

Swinging mood;

Weak muscles;

weight gain;

Just sanity.

To discover a possible deficiency of this vitamin, it is sufficient to carry out a ordinary blood test. If necessary, on the advice of the attending physician, the molecule can be integrated through specific supplements and taking care of one’s diet.