Milan – Icase of scabies detected in a school in Malnate (Varese) has aroused alarm and concern among the parents of the students. In fact, scabies is one contagious skin disease caused by a microscopic parasitewhich causes intense itching e lacerations on the skin and it can spread a lot quickly.

What is scabies

Scabies is a contagious skin disease caused give it Sarcoptes Scabieian 8-legged mite of microscopic size which digs burrows under the skinwithin which the females deposit the eggs. When they hatch, 3-4 days after being laid, the larvae go back to the surface of the skin, where they develop and from which they leave to colonize other areas of the skin or infest other people. It is a very contagious disease, the spread of which is extremely rapid.

Scabies is most commonly found in crowded areas with precarious hygienic conditions. Globally as of 2009, an estimated 300 million cases of scabies occur each year. In Italy the number of cases is steadily increasing: it has in fact gone from 3,500 cases in the years 1989-2000 to more than 5,700 in 2003.

Symptoms

The allergic reaction triggered by the parasites, their eggs and their residues causes a intense itching which tends to get worse at night. With this itching may be associated subtle vesicles o pimplesespecially in the skin folds. Among the areas of the body most affected are the spaces between the ditathe armpitsil waistlinethe inside of the wristthe areas around the breast and you have genitals masculine, the buttocks. In the case of children the most affected areas are the scalpface, neck, palms of hands and soles of feet.

The diagnosis of the presence of the parasite can be made by a doctor after a thorough examination of the skin, which can also include taking samples from the skin to observe them under a microscope and thus confirm the presence of the mite and its eggs.

Transmission

The most common cause of infection is the direct skin-to-skin contact, for which the greatest risks are run with family members and sexual partners. It usually takes about 10 minutes of contact for transmission to occur. The transmission of the infection can also occur through contaminated clothing, sheets or blankets. In cases of contagion from Norwegian scabies (or crusted) the contact can also be very brief.

The cure

Treatment of scabies is carried out with creams or lotions, which are intended to kill parasites and eliminate eggs and larvae. The most used product is the Benzyl benzoate at 30% which must be applied for four consecutive evenings. You can also use the Permethrin in cream at 5/10%. The medicine should usually be applied all over the body in the evening and left to work for at least 8 hours. Given the high contagiousness, the doctor could prescribe the treatment to all people who come into contact with the patient even if they do not show the symptoms of scabies. In case of immune system deficiency, resistance to creams and lotions, oral medications may be prescribed.

Pest control

To eradicate scabies, one must proceed to disinfection of environments household items and personal belongings of the patient. It is therefore necessary to carefully sanitize clothing in contact with the skin, linen, sheets and blankets by washing in water at 90°C and soap. Even brushes and combs must be treated at high temperatures. Anything that cannot be washed at high temperatures should be exposed to the air for at least 2 days. The mite, in fact, does not survive long away from human skin.

Isolation of the infected

Scabies is a disease subject to mandatory notification by the doctor. The Ats that receives the report carries out an epidemiological investigation to trace the methods of contagion and extend the investigations to people with whom the patient has had close contact. The scabies patient must be treated with appropriate therapy and isolated for at least 24 hours from the beginning of the treatment. Isolation requires the patient to remain separate from all other people, except those who care for him.

