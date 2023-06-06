symptoms to watch out for and what to do – breaking latest news

Theheart valves they play a fundamental role for the correct functioning of the heart: they open to allow the passage of blood from the atria to the ventricles and from the ventricles to the pulmonary or systemic circulation; they close to prevent blood from flowing back. If they have structural abnormalities or don’t work well, they can give rise to various diseases that can compromise not only heart health, but also that of the whole organism. To avoid dangerous consequences is therefore very important diagnose any valvular disease and take targeted action. In the last 10-15 years the way of treating some of these conditions has radically changed and the way has been paved for increasingly less invasive intervention strategies.

What are the most common valve pathologies?

“There are four heart valves: tricuspid, pulmonary, mitral and aortic,” he explains Francesco Maisano, director of the cardiac surgery unit and of the Heart Valve Center of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and professor of cardiac surgery at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University —. The most frequent valvular pathologies are the aortic stenosis elmitral insufficiency. «In recent years, however, even more attention is being studiedtricuspid insufficiency, hitherto underestimated, while pulmonary valve stenosis is generally a congenital condition (present at birth) which therefore affects children. In general, stenotic valves are valves that open very little, while insufficient ones are valves that “do not hold” and which therefore can cause blood to flow backwards”.

What is aortic stenosis and how can it be treated?

"Aortic stenosis is due to a narrowing of the aortic valve, the exit port of the heart that connects the left ventricle to the aorta, which distributes oxygenated blood to the whole body. It is estimated that about one in 10 people over the age of 65 suffer from it. In most cases it is related to a progressive degenerative process, a form of atherosclerosis that affects older people more. At the beginning the progression is slow, but when the first symptoms start to appear it becomes exponential. Typical of this valve disease is a triad of symptoms such as shortness of breath; chest pain (angina pectoris) and finally, in the most advanced cases, the syncope for which the patient can get to pass out because the flow of oxygenated blood to the brain is very reduced. If nothing is done, the stenosis progresses to become fatal."

«The only resolutive treatment is the replacement of the diseased valve. Until 15 years ago, open heart surgery was the only viable way to implant a prosthetic valve. Today the paradigm has changed, thanks to a decidedly less invasive procedure, la Tavi (Transcatheter aortic valve implant) which can be used in many cases. « With Tavi, the new valve is “brought” to the heart thanks to a catheter that is inserted in the groin into the femoral artery or directly into the aorta through a small incision in the chest. Thanks to this less invasive approach, open surgery is reserved for selected cases.

What does mitral regurgitation mean?

«Mitral regurgitation occurs when the mitral valve does not close properly and “leaks”. The consequence is that the blood that should be pushed from the left ventricle to the aorta, and from there to the rest of the body, flows back into the atrium. «Over time, if the loss is important enough, the heart, forced to work harder, wears out and begins to show signs of fatigue. Mitral insufficiency can be primary, if the valve has an anomaly (prolapse) or has had a disease, or secondary, when it becomes incontinent because the left ventricle has dilated».

«The mitral valve becomes silently insufficient and when the symptoms arrive it means that it is already late. In advanced stages the left ventricle dilates and generates lo heart failure or the left atrium dilates, resulting in chronic atrial fibrillation, both very important diseases. Lbreathlessness it is the most frequent symptom together with palpitations of atrial origin (atrial fibrillation) or ventricular (more dangerous arrhythmias that can lead to sudden death).