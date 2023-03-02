A 17-year-old boy from Tezze sul Brenta was hospitalized in intensive care at the San Bassiano hospital in the night between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 February with a diagnosis of meningococcal meningitis type B. The public health and hygiene service of USL 7 Pedemontana immediately took action to reconstruct the movements of the young man – who later died on Tuesday 28 February – and distribute antibiotic prophylaxis to the closest contacts who have been identified in the meantime.

Meningitis is a generic inflammation of the meningesthe membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord, and the cerebrospinal fluid between them. If not treated in time, it can lead to serious complications. There mortality of all types of meningitis hovers around the 10 percent on average. The disease is usually of infectious origin and can be viral or bacterial.

The shape of bacterial meningitis it is rarer, but extremely serious and can have fatal consequences. The bacteria mainly responsible for meningitis belong to three species: Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus), streptococcus pneumonie (pneumococcus) e haemophilus influenzae (haemophilus).

Bacterial meningitis can occur suddenly and its first symptoms they can easily be confused with those of the flu. They usually worsen within a couple of days, but in 10-20% of cases the disease is rapid and acute, with a fulminant course that can lead to death in a few hours despite adequate therapy.

The disease is manifested by: stiff neck, high fever, severe headache, vomiting or nausea with headache, feeling confused, drowsiness, seizures, photosensitivity, loss of appetite.

Timely intervention may be the only chance to save the sick person. The diagnosis is carried out with an analysis of the CSF content and with a bacterial culture. The identification of the bacterial species causing the infection, by isolating the strain from the spinal fluid, is the only method to act adequately. The only therapy available is that antibiotics with massive doses and the first 48-72 hours are critical.

The transmission occurs via the respiratory route or direct contact and sharing of contaminated objects. Patients are infectious for approx 24 ore from the beginning of therapy with a period of incubation of 1-10 days. Precisely because of its high infectivity, meningococcus can give rise to real ones epidemic in schools and other communities. People in contact with a meningitis patient are at high risk.

The disease mainly affects i children under 5, young people between 18 and 24, and the elderly or who live and sleep in common areas.

There are 13 different serogroups of meningococcusbut only 5 (named A, B, C, W135 and Y) cause meningitis and other serious illnesses; serogroups B and C are the most frequent in Europe.

In 2021, 26 cases of invasive meningococcal disease were reported in Italy; in 2020 and 2019, 74 and 190 were reported, respectively. In 2021, the incidence (per 100,000 inhabitants) of invasive meningococcal disease was higher in babies <1 anno (1,48) e, a seguire, nella fascia degli adolescenti/giovani adulti di 15-24 years old (0.07) and in children of 1-4 years (0.06). In the age group with the highest incidence (<1 year) the proportion of serogroup B has increased in recent years, reaching all cases in 2021.

There are five different vaccines against the various strains of meningitis and according to experts they are the only real weapon against the disease because they protect about 90% from the fatal forms.

There are meningococcal vaccine C, meningococcal tetravalent vaccine A, C, W135 and Y, meningococcal vaccine B, pneumococcal vaccine and haemophilus influenzae.

For vaccination against the meningococcus bgiven its recent introduction (2017-2019 vaccination plan), the priority is represented by its use in early childhoodage at which the impact of the disease is greatest. The vaccination cycle consists of four, three or two doses depending on the age of administration of the first dose. The administration is recommended for all newborns (from the third month) and is crucial start it as soon as possible.