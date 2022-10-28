The extraordinary absence of respiratory syncytial virus during the winter of 2020-2021, due to pandemic restrictions, “created a cohort of children aged 1 to 2 years with no natural immunity to respiratory syncytial virus (VRS)”; “These children in the next autumn winter could become infected and undergo severe respiratory forms, now that there are no more restrictions: primary prevention is important to protect them, and in particular those most exposed, also in light of the fact that the epidemic season this year could be anticipated as it happened last year and as it is happening in the USA “. The alarm was raised by the President Simri (Italian Society of Child Respiratory Diseases) Fabio Midullaon the occasion of the 26 National Congress of the Scientific Society underway in Palermo, confirming what has already been reported by a work published in the prestigious journal Lancet.

Syncytial virus, the injection arrives that will protect our children by Elena Bozzola

10 Maggio 2022



Hospitalizations on the rise in the US

Last year there was already the anomalous phenomenon of the increase in cases of Vrs infection among 2-3 year old children who had not encountered the virus in the first year of life due to Covid restrictions: they had experienced episodes of pneumonia and moderate to severe asthmatic bronchitis. Normally the peak season is between December and February, but news arrives from the US that many hospitals are already struggling with numerous cases of hospitalizations due to VRS.

“Unfortunately, a vaccine for VRS is not available to date – explains Midulla -, but monoclonal antibodies are on the market for the prevention of infection aimed at children at greater risk of serious forms, such as premature babies, which in the last were able to benefit only partially from these preventive drugs due to the unexpectedly early circulation of the virus. Waiting for vaccines to be used in women in the third trimester of pregnancy, in September 2022 the EMA approved its use for all newborns of a new monoclonal antibody against VRS which has the characteristics of being quick in acting, having a long duration of action and giving excellent protection “.

Syncytial virus, one hundred thousand children under five died in 2019 19 Maggio 2022



The rules to be observed

Simri reminds parents of the importance of primary prevention rules, such as washing hands before touching the baby, using a mask in case of a cold, avoiding closed and crowded environments, but above all promoting breastfeeding and avoiding exposure. to smoke. VRS causes respiratory infections in more than 33 million children under 5 years of age each year, leading to hospitalization in over 3.5 million with severe respiratory infections.

Respiratory syncytial virus, a drug to protect children by Elena Bozzola

September 16, 2022



VRS spreads from person to person very easily, especially through contact with nasal secretions and saliva, but also through airborne microparticles with sneezing or coughing from an infected person. Infants almost always become infected after close contact with a family member or siblings who go to kindergarten and have a cold. The virus can survive for hours on surfaces (tables, doorknobs, cell phones, PC keyboards) and can also be contracted by touching toys or other contaminated materials.