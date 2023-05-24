Syncytial virus, -83% of infants hospitalized with monoclonal – Medicine

news-txt”>

Preventive treatment with the monoclonal antibody nirsevimab protects infants and children under one year of age from respiratory syncytial virus infections, reducing the risk of hospitalization for infection-related complications by 83%. This is the salient finding of the Harmonie study (Hospitalized RSV Monoclonal Antibody Prevention) presented at the annual congress of the European Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases (Espid) held in recent weeks in Lisbon.

Nirsevimab is a long-acting monoclonal antibody to be administered, as a single dose, in the first season in which newborns are potentially exposed to respiratory syncytial virus. It serves to provide protection against lower respiratory tract infections, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, caused by the virus when the immune system is not yet trained enough.

The trial, involving more than 8,000 newborns in nearly 250 centers across France, Germany and the UK, showed that newborns who received the drug had an 83.21% lower risk of being hospitalized for respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus compared to infants who had not received any preventive interventions. The treatment also reduced the risk of hospitalizations for severe forms requiring oxygen assistance by 75%.

In Europe, the drug was approved last November by the European Commission; in Italy, AIFA’s decision on reimbursement is awaited.