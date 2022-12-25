The virus that got attention this year is the syncytial! During the holidays, infections could rise: here are some tips.

In recent years we have become accustomed to hearing about viruses, but this year the protagonist has another name: the virus sinciziale. Precisely because the holidays are approaching and therefore we would be in more contact with other people, it is good to be careful, especially i children!

The Christmas air is dodged by some concern regarding the RSV syncytial virus, which is particularly active against children and infants. The experts of the Italian Society of Neonatology have declared this form of virus is spreading more strongly this year, there are real peaks of hospitalizations under 2 years of age.

Christmas holidays with some worries

President Luigi Orfeo has declared that we are in an epidemic, in fact he is sounding the alarm especially in view of the Christmas holidays, a period in which children come into contact with other people. Compared to previous years, this shape seems more aggressive. the phenomenon is having the same pace as the flu virus as far as timing is concerned, earlier than in the past and with demonstrations violent e contagious.

But that’s not all, even the infection is more serious than in other years. If the virus tends to be characterized by a sort of seasonality between November and March, this year the peak there will in all probability be between December e January.

The reason for this effect is that it is a type of virus that can lead to the pathology of bronchiolitiswhich involves the most peripheral area of ​​the child’s bronchial tree. This can lead to a respiratory failure and in some cases may need intervention through hospitalization in terapie intensive.

Symptoms can be similar to simple colds but a warning sign can be there dry cough and insistent. If there are any respiratory difficulties and increase of frequency he was born in sound of the breath are signs that the pathology is evolving, therefore to be taken to the pediatrician immediately.

In a time like this the prevention that’s all. Children who are particularly exposed to different people could contract the virus. The advice is to avoid children under 6 months stay with people who have respiratory infections. Wash your hands and avoid too close contact, as well as avoid smoking in closed environments, smoking can in fact help the development of infections.