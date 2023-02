The definitive results are about to arrive and will explain whether and in what percentage the Moderna vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is effective. The definitive results relating to phase 3 are expected in the next few hours, and from what emerges they would bode well. They follow the results of the last check, dated the end of January, with which Moderna announced that its ConquerRsv study on the mRna-1345 product had “reached the primary endpoints on elderly adults”.