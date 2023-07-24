Home » Syncytial virus, the vaccine for newborns and the over 60s arrives: the EMA authorizes Abrysvo
Health

Syncytial virus, the vaccine for newborns and the over 60s arrives: the EMA authorizes Abrysvo

by admin
Syncytial virus, the vaccine for newborns and the over 60s arrives: the EMA authorizes Abrysvo

The European Medicines Agency (Ema) recommended the marketing authorization of Abrysvoand Vaccine to protect infants up to 6 months and over 60 from lower respiratory tract diseases caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Died Cristina Tosa, told the infectious disease and the mountain on Facebook. She was 40 years old

FURTHER INFORMATION

What is syncytial virus

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be severe in vulnerable people, including the elderly and people with lung or heart disease and diabetes. Abrysvo, the first RSV vaccine to get the agency’s green light, is bivalent and recombinant.

See also  AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines: no need to be analyzed before receiving them

You may also like

Live longer: Pay attention to eight factors

Emergency room doctors: “Over 2,000 people arrive a...

The Passing of Giuseppe Fesi: Funeral Details and...

Future medical cannabis according to GACP certification –...

Lose weight with the Shangri-La diet: all foods...

Home loan and savings contract and tax return:...

Heatwaves and fine dust pollution could even double...

Tragedy Strikes as School Gymnasium Roof Collapses, Killing...

Holetschek honors the commitment of medical and dental...

Identifying Toxic Friends: Signs to Watch Out For...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy