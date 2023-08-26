Syncytial virus vaccine, the EU authorizes the placing on the market

“The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Abrysvo*, the bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, to help protect newborns through maternal immunization and the elderly.” The news is found on the European Commission website and in one Pfizer company note. The vaccine is indicated for “passive protection against RSV-caused lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in neonates from birth to six months of age following maternal immunization during pregnancy” and for “active immunization of individuals 60 years of age and older for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV”.

“Abrysvo’s approval in Europe marks an important advance in the scientific community’s efforts to provide meaningful protection against RSV, a common, potentially serious and even life-threatening respiratory virus, especially for infants and the elderly,” he said. Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and head Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer -. The significant number of newborns, children and adults hospitalized in Europe last year demonstrated the need for protection against severe cases of RSV.”

A few days ago the positive opinion of the EMA Committee

The marketing authorization follows the recent positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The authorization is valid in all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Abrysvo is the first authorized vaccine designed and studied specifically for maternal immunization and from today a single dose of the vaccine can be administered in the EU between the 24th and 36th week of gestation. This vaccine has also been studied in adults 60 years of age and older. The marketing authorization foresees the use of a single dose also in this population.

Stella KyriakidesCommissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “This is our first authorized RSV vaccine that protects not only the elderly but also newborns from birth. Ahead of the upcoming autumn and winter seasons, this vaccine can help prevent serious consequences of RSV for some of our most vulnerable citizens. This is particularly important for our children for whom RSV is a leading cause of hospitalisation. I look forward to seeing Member States start to use this first vaccine as part of their national vaccination campaigns.”

The respiratory syncytial virus

RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory disease worldwide. The virus can affect the lungs and airways of an infected individual, potentially causing serious illness or death. In Europe, approximately 245,000 annual hospital admissions have been associated with RSV in children under the age of five, with the majority of cases occurring among children under the age of one. The impact of the disease is also significant in the elderly. Each year, the virus causes more than 270,000 hospital admissions and about 20,000 deaths in people aged 60 and over.

Bronchiolitis and drugs, what to use according to the new guidelines 14 February 2023 “The epidemic season of the respiratory syncytial virus is upon us and it would be very useful to be able to vaccinate pregnant women in time as early as the 24th week of pregnancy – he commented on this Alberto Villanihead of General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome – We cannot say how AIFA will move in this regard, but it is desirable that everything be done so that the vaccine can be used as early as this year “.