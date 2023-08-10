Syndicate of doctors reiterates: ‘no to abolish the limited number of Medicine’ – Health

The Anaao Assomed union is firmly opposed to the project reiterated today by University Minister Anna Maria Bernini to abolish the limited number of medicines. “At this point we have no more doubts – he says Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of Anaao Assomed – to be faced with a real plan to deconstruct this profession in the future. It takes 11 years to train a doctor.

Opening the number scheduled for Medicine today means ‘churn out’ luxury unemployed people in 11 years when the need for doctors will not be as pressing as today given the data on retirements. However, the plethora towards which we are moving will certainly contribute to the sale of a bear market”.

“We firmly oppose this wicked choice – Di Silverio reiterates – not supported by adequate programming which instead represents the pivot on which to base the future of the health system”. “We appeal to the sensitivity of the Minister of Health – concludes Di Silverio – and we will ask for an urgent meeting with Minister Bernini to represent the reasons for the category”.

Bernini: “the limited number of Medicine must be exceeded. From September 4,000 more seats

“We are known throughout the world for training our students very well, above all I must say that Medicine is a great degree course. However, the limited number must be overcome, I must say it very clearly”, reiterated Anna Maria Bernini, head of the Ministry for University and Research. “In 7 years – added Bernini – there will be 30 thousand more places and our goal is precisely to go further, to overcome the limited number. But this in a sustainable way”, giving students “a perspective of working, and working well , After”.

