Synergies between EU funding programs managed by the European Executive Agency for Digital Health

The European Executive Agency for Health and Digital (European Health and Digital Executive Agency – HaDEA), in collaboration with the networks of National Contact Points of the EU4Health Programs (JA NFP4 Health) and Horizon Europe Cluster1 (HNN 3) and Cluster 4 (COSMOS, IDEAL-IST, NCP4INDUSTRY), organizes the event “Synergies across the EU funding programmes managed by the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA)”.

The event will be held on June 20, 2023 (09:30 – 13:00 CET) in Rome, at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Sala Pocchiari) – Viale Regina Elena, 299.

The objective of the event is to promote the European Programs implemented by HaDEA, in order to stimulate actions of synergy and cooperation between the networks of the Horizon Europe Programs (Cluster 1 “Health” and Cluster 4 “Digital Industry and Space”), EU4Health and Digital Europe and relevant Stakeholders at European level.

HaDEA representatives will present the Agency’s activity and available funding opportunities; organizations participating in EU projects will share their experiences in this area, from submitting proposals to managing projects and finding synergies between different funding instruments.

The Director General of HaDEA, Marina Zanchi, will introduce the works dedicated to the presentation of the role of HaDEA through the implementation of actions that strengthen Europe in the sectors of health, food safety, digital technologies and networks, industrial capacities and of space.

The second part will be dedicated to the presentation of successful practical examples in the management of European Projects in synergy with other Programmes, in order to highlight the impact of participation in European processes.

In the last session of the event, the Programs managed by the respective HaDEA networks will be presented, such as JA NFP4Health, HNN3.0, COSMOS, IDEAL-IST and NCP4INDUSTRY, with a view to supporting networking activities and cooperation between the Points of National Contact/National Focal Points and External Stakeholders.

Consult the Agenda.

The event will be organized in hybrid mode, however face-to-face participation is strongly recommended.

It is necessary to participate in the onsite/online event signing in as soon as possible and in any case by 12 June 2023.

For further information it is possible to consult the dedicated page on the website of theAgency.