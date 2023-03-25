A molecule called (-)-gerantin Aproduced by a plant called Tabernaemontana corymbosa, has promising therapeutic potential against cancer. But like many other precious materials in the world, it exists in limited supply. Thanks to the chemists of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL)this rare anticancer molecule can now be rapidly and sustainably synthesized in the laboratory.

For CSHL cancer biologists, this breakthrough could mean future treatments for triple-negative breast cancer.

JA is attractive for its versatility. Described as a multi-pharmaceutical, the molecule has the power to attack cancer from multiple angles. This can help its effectiveness and reduce the chances of drug resistance. “That’s why natural products are often good starting points for cancer drugssays Joshua Homer, a postdoc in Moses’ lab. “JA is a sophisticated molecule. Evolution has made it available to us“.

The team found that JA shuts down metabolic activity in the mitochondria of human triple-negative breast cancer cells. By inhibiting mitochondria, the “powerhouse” of cells, the molecule deprives tumors of the excessive energy and building blocks they typically require. Luke explains:

“The metabolic requirements of the cancer cell are very different from those of the healthy cell. There is now an additional requirement to produce lipids, proteins, etc., to build a new cell. If the cell lacks the materials needed to proliferate, it can lead to a metabolic crisis that ultimately results in cell death”- say the researchers.

Easy access to this new molecule means that a new generation of drugs could be on the horizon for breast cancer and potentially other cancers as well.

Read abstract of the article:

Inhibition of Mitochondrial Metabolism by (–)-Jerantinine A: Synthesis and Biological Studies in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Gialelis, TL, et al.

RSC Medicinal Chemistry, March 1, 2023. DOI: 10.1039/D3MD00049D