“Synthetic meat and cricket flour they paradoxically have enormous advantages both from a nutritional point of view, both from the point of view of environmental costs. Surely if we respond gutlessly, rejecting these foods is more than legitimate on the part of non-experts. But as a nutritionist I have to say that synthetic meat doesn’t hurt, indeed it can even be a safe conduct to reduce cardiovascular risks. Synthetic meat, in fact, is substantially emptied of all those proinflammatory fats that classic meat has”. He explains it to Straight to the pointon Cusano Italia Tv, the nutritionist Emiliano Bruni, who begins: “The debate on synthetic meat must be tackled across the board. Why did we come to the need to produce meat in a synthetic way? Probably from an environmental point of view – he continues – we realize that the costs of world food are no longer sustainable. We can no longer bear the cost of the intensive farmingnor that of corn and soybean plantations. Obviously we have to think globally, because we offload those environmental costs onto poorest countries in the world“.

See also “The animal factory, a chain of exploitation”. The preview of the Arte.Tv documentary

Although pressed by the presenter Roberta Felicianiwho hardly accepts his explanations, the nutritionist biologist reiterates: “I agree that on the plan ethical this theme can be rejected at the source, but if I have to think on a purely nutritional level I say that with synthetic meat there is an advantage. It is right not to accept this model, but if I have to think in an aseptic way I have to say that we could build a meat without negative effects on the cardiovascular system. In fact, we can create proteins and amino acids on the basis of our needs, for example advantageous for the cancer patients“.