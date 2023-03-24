March 24, 202306:00

Ansa In Syria, a US contractor was killed and five soldiers plus another professional were injured after a drone likely of Iranian origin struck a military base in the northeast of the country. The Pentagon reports it, attributing the attack to Tehran’s elite forces. As later disclosed by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, the Usa they responded in the night with “targeted” raids in the Syria east against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps”. According to the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least eight pro-Iranian militiamen were killed in the American raids.

The drone The initial attack, presumed to be Iranian in origin, was launched around 2 pm on Thursday local time. The contractor was killed and other Americans injured “after an unmanned aerial vehicle struck a maintenance facility at a coalition base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria,” the Defense Department said in a statement. . Another US contractor was also injured in the attack.

US retaliation In announcing the US night raids, Austin said: “The air strikes were carried out in response to today’s attack, as well as a series of recent attacks on coalition forces in Syria by IRGC-affiliated groups. As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary steps to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing,” the defense secretary said.

Some wounded transferred to Iraq “No group will strike our troops with impunity. Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the contractor who was killed and those injured in today’s attack,” Austin said. Two wounded soldiers were treated on the spot, while three other components and the US contractor were relocated to Coalition medical facilities in Iraq.

NGO Syria: 8 pro-Iranian militiamen killed in US raid At least eight pro-Iranian militants were killed in airstrikes carried out overnight by US forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights writes it. “The US raids targeted weapons depots in the city of Deir Ezzor, where six pro-Iranian fighters were killed, two more of whom were killed by attacks that hit the Moyadine desert and the vicinity of al- Boukamal”, writes the NGO.

