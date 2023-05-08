Home » Syria readmitted to the Arab League after 12 years: “But under certain conditions”
Health

Syria readmitted to the Arab League after 12 years: “But under certain conditions”

by admin
Syria readmitted to the Arab League after 12 years: “But under certain conditions”

Syria had been expelled from the Arab League in 2011, following the explosion of the conflict that has been tearing the country apart ever since. Today, 12 years later, it has been readmitted to the international assembly of the states of North Africa and the Arabian peninsula, with a decision taken by the majority of member countries. The foreign ministers of the countries of the Arab League met in Cairo precisely to discuss the reintegration of Syria into the organization, but also to address the crisis in Sudan. The decision has immediate effect, reports pan-Arab-Saudi television al Arabiya, but Damascus will have to respect some conditions that have been set for readmission and which have not yet been disclosed. The summit was preceded by a meeting in Jeddah on April 15 when the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq discussed the possibility of an invitation to Syria.

Cover photo: EPA/UAE | The March 19 meeting between the President of Syria Bashar al Assad and the President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  Covid, the president of Moderna: "We must vaccinate the whole world"

You may also like

Schlein contested in Bologna, but the axis with...

Ukraine, explosions in Kiev and Odessa | “When...

The ”pagellone” of the historian Filippi for the...

“Uncomfortable in Schlein’s Democratic Party”. In its place...

Salted milk, the price explodes by 20%. Industries:...

Tajani “freezes” Berlusconi: «Leave the leadership of Forza...

Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0: the Azzurri also win on the...

Relay for peace, in Rome the initiative with...

Tajani, Berlusconi does not think about leaving the...

Latina rape, Marcu Dragos arrested for alleged sexual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy