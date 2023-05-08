Syria readmitted to the Arab League after 12 years: “But under certain conditions”

Syria had been expelled from the Arab League in 2011, following the explosion of the conflict that has been tearing the country apart ever since. Today, 12 years later, it has been readmitted to the international assembly of the states of North Africa and the Arabian peninsula, with a decision taken by the majority of member countries. The foreign ministers of the countries of the Arab League met in Cairo precisely to discuss the reintegration of Syria into the organization, but also to address the crisis in Sudan. The decision has immediate effect, reports pan-Arab-Saudi television al Arabiya, but Damascus will have to respect some conditions that have been set for readmission and which have not yet been disclosed. The summit was preceded by a meeting in Jeddah on April 15 when the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq discussed the possibility of an invitation to Syria.

Cover photo: EPA/UAE | The March 19 meeting between the President of Syria Bashar al Assad and the President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi

