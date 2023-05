The disease from which the singer/actress Selena Gomez also suffers affects around 21,000 people in Italy. The arrival of a new therapy will be able to improve the symptoms and reduce the use of cortisone which causes annoying side effects. They talk about it in this video interview: Gian Domenico Sebastianipresident of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (Sir); Andrea Doria, president-elect Sir; And Rosa Pelisseropresident of the Italian LES Group, odv.