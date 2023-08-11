SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”: Amar and Ahmed – health

Two brothers left their homeland, today they work as nurses in the hospital. Her story shows how important this profession is – for everyone involved. Episode 3 of the SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”.

They had no plan, but a dream: that of a good life. Maybe also: the one from the better life. The twins Ahmed and Amar left their home in Bosnia behind after school. And ended up looking for me in the hospital of all people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

